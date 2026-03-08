« previous post |

Note to Sinologist colleagues:

For the last few years, I've been noticing that Chinese archeologists

and scientists publishing in English consistently refer to jiǎgǔwén 甲骨文 as

"oracle bone scripts" (note the plural), when I think they mean "oracle

bone inscriptions" or "oracle bone texts".



I'm wondering if I should make an attempt to correct this usage, or

whether it is so well entrenched in Sino-English that nothing can be

done to change it.

Matthias Richter replied:

Not being a native speaker of English, I don’t usually comment, but this belongs to the questions I find difficult to navigate when training Chinese grad students. I suspect “oracle bone scripts” is a mix of (a) confusing ’script’ and ‘inscription’ and hence ’text’ and (b) a lack of clarity regarding cases in which a noun is used in the generic sense and when it is countable. At least my Chinese students struggle with this. I also suspect that the recent tendency to treat nouns as countable that weren’t until recently, such as ‘elites', ‘behaviors' (meaning: members of … / instances of …) in a way that to me makes more sense in the case of ‘fruits' or ‘metals’ (meaning: types of …) — as well as the tendency of (at least American) English to move away from analytic structures to synthetic ones makes this harder to learn.

Not being a very young user of English, I may have got used to ‘to fund-raise’, ‘to outreach', perhaps even to ‘to grocery-shop’, but still find it hard to “make a plan to early-vote” or …

“parents are learning to lesson plan” (2020)

“there are many ways to recreational camp” (2021)

“you can remote-control park the unit” (2022)



The list goes on, of course.

The even more prominent preference for ‘XY’s Z' genitive over ’the Z of XY’ may play a role, too:

“he voted against my rights, my friends’ rights, people-I-know’s rights” (2020) “I need to bring that up because it affects my life and people I really care about's life” (2021) “Here’s Emilia-Clarke-who’s-from-London’s incredible impersonation of a Valley Girl” “solve all of our problems” (meaning not all of our problems but the problems all of us have) “he said that it is in all of our best interest that…” / “I was a fan of both of their work” / “one day Marcus is going to be all of our teacher in civics class” (2024) None of these are made up and most are still oral usage, but I am increasingly unsure to what extent I can or should impose my sense of style on students of a younger generation. — None of this makes ‘oracle bone scripts’ better or clear, but I feel these things are connected.

Judging from what Matthias says here, German spontaneously offers many creative solutions to problems that plague us in English.

