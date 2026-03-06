« previous post |

My graduate seminar on Middle Vernacular Sinitic has six M.A. students from the PRC in it. They are all advanced in Literary Sinitic / Classical Chinese (LS/CC) . In this seminar, which I have been offering for more than a decade, each time I focus on a different medieval text. Because the texts I assign to the students are largely or wholly unannotated, the students are mostly sailing through uncharted waters. For them to be able to read and understand these texts, their Sinitic philological skills have to be high, higher than for most students in Advanced LS/CC courses.

By way of introduction, I requested the students to tell the class how to write their names in characters. For most of the students' names, with some back and forth explication, we could explain which characters were operative, although some were harder and some were easier. For the ones we couldn't readily explain verbally, we wrote them on the board. Of the 18 characters in question, there was one character — consisting of only 10 strokes (less than average) — that nobody in the room (other than the student to whom it belonged) could recognize. They couldn't figure out what it meant, how it sounded, or its construction. I had probably seen this character two or three times in my life, so I knew what it looked like, but didn't know much else about it. Just judging from its appearance, I guessed that it meant "a kind of (fine) jade" (there are numerous recherché characters for types of jade like that, as there are for horses, fish, usw.)

I asked the student who owns that character, Zhao Xutong, if I could write about it on Language Log, and she told me I could.

Xutong said:

I actually recognize this anecdote as a very interesting one. My name is 赵珝童 (Zhao Xutong), and it’s common for people to pronounce it wrongly as “Zhao Yutong (羽童),” “Zhao Yitong (翊童),” or “Zhao Xu (fourth tone) Tong.”

[VHM: Zhao is one of the most common Chinese surnames; tóng 童 means "child, boy" — see below for more detailed historical, linguistic, and lexicographic notes.]

As far as I understand, “Yutong” usually means that they decide the pronunciation based on the part they do recognize, such as 羽. “Yitong,” on the other hand, means that they realize the character is unfamiliar to them, and they are not satisfied with recognizing it only through the parts they know, so they may search in their mind and assume that 翊 and 珝 are the same character.

I have encountered tons of trouble because of my name. For example, when printing my boarding pass at the airport, my name was sometimes presented as 赵__童, and I had to go to a particular counter to have my name written out and certified by an officer. At school, most teachers couldn’t recognize it, so they simply decided not to cold-call me in class (which was actually a relief).

And a fun fact: Zhao Yuetong (玥童) was once my “used name” (曾用名) that appeared in my citizen profile. 23 years ago, the officer who recorded my name misread it and left this mistaken record.

Oh, and I was very impressed by the way you [VHM] constructed the meaning of 珝 as “jade and feather.” I often find it difficult to explain this character briefly to people. The 王 next to 羽 is actually the 玉字旁 ("jade" radical), but if I say that 王 is 玉字旁 , people often argue that it’s not 玉 but 王 ("king"). So whenever I try to explain the meaning of this character (a very pure kind of white jade), I usually have to give a much longer speech than I would like.

At this point, I thought I was almost finished with this post, because — when I asked Xutong if it were in my favorite smallish dictionary, the famous Xīnhuá Zìdiǎn 新华字典 (The Xinhua Dictionary of Chinese Characters) — the world's best-selling reference work, with nearly half a billion copies in print, which I held up to the class, she said "yes", it was. But when I went home that evening and looked for it, try as I may couldn't find it, though I spent much time searching for it every which way.

珝 may be well nigh unrecognizable to most people, including highly literate and learned individuals, but it does pop up often enough (maybe once every several million times) that it does have to be taken into consideration by font designers and managers, government officials, financial institutions, professors, and so forth. It is not exceedingly rare in terms of the total corpus (approximately 100,000 sinographs), but it is quite rare enough to give plenty of people — including one person who has it in her name — lots of headaches.

This is not the first time I have encountered similar mystery / phantom characters in my classes or in public situations (see, for example, hàn 菡 below).

By the way, many years ago, perhaps before Language Log, I wrote that the first act of the Japanese Diet was for the members to explain how to pronounce their names. I don't know if that still obtains.

Technical notes on tóng 童

child; servant boy; virgin; bare”Löffler (1966) compares it to Kuki-Chin dong (“boy”); see also Rengmitca tong-kléng' (“boy”), Areng thon-dén (“boy”) (Löffler, 1960). Schuessler (2007) also compares it to Hmong-Mien: White Hmong tub (“son”), Iu Mien dorn (“son”).

“shaman”Norman and Mei (1976) proposed that the Min Chinese word for “shaman” (*-dəŋA), written as 童, is from an Austroasiatic substratum, cognate with Vietnamese đồng, Mon ဒံၚ် (tòŋ, “to dance while under daemonic possession; to proceed by leaps”), ဒေါၚ် (tòŋ, “shaman called in to organise kəlok dances”). This is rebutted in Sagart (2008), who cited the wide distribution of the sense “magician; sorcerer” in late 19th-century & early 20th-century Chinese and the secondary meaning of 童 as “servant; messenger”, describing the resemblance between the Min and Austroasiatic terms as “undoubtedly fortuitous”.

Oracle bone form, an ideogrammic compound (會意 / 会意): 䇂 (“chisel”) + 見 (“kneeling person with a huge eye”). It depicts a person getting their eye (目) gouged out, a common punishment for slaves in ancient China. Compare 民, 臧.

WT

When I began studying Chinese religions in the early 70s, one of the first terms I learned, one that captivated my imagination, was jītóng 乩童 ("spirit medium").

I was intrigued that a synonym in Hakka, Hokkien, and Teochew was 童乩 , with the syllables reversed.

Although the word was pronounced jītóng in MSM, I never for a moment thought that it had anything to do with northern religious practices (I witnessed Formosan tâng-ki climbing up ladders whose rungs were sharp knives and flagellating themselves till blood flowed copiously from their back.

Historical notes on Zhào 趙

Zhao ( ; traditional Chinese: 趙; simplified Chinese: 赵; pinyin: Zhào; Wade–Giles: Chao⁴) is a Chinese-language surname.[note 1] The name is first in the Hundred Family Surnames – the traditional list of all Chinese surnames – because it was the emperor's surname of the Song dynasty (960–1279) when the list was compiled. The first line of the poem is 趙錢孫李 (Zhao, Qian, Sun, Li).

Zhao may be romanized as "Chiu" from the Cantonese pronunciation, and is romanized in Taiwan and Hong Kong as "Chao" in the Wade–Giles system. It is romanized as Vietnamese family name "Triệu" among the Chinese diaspora in Vietnam. Zhao is cognate to Korean family name "Cho" (조) in Korea.

WP

Lexicographical notes on xǔ 珝

Kangxi Dictionary: page 730, character 26

Dai Kanwa Jiten: character 20952

Dae Jaweon: page 1142, character 10

Hanyu Da Zidian (first edition): volume 2, page 1114, character 7

Unihan data for U+73DD

WT

Since I couldn't find xǔ 珝 in the Xinhua Dictionary, which has about 10,000 characters, but it does occur in the above sources, which go up to 50,000 or more, you can get a sense of its frequency.

Selected readings

Permalink