Nadine White, "What a viral speech in Ireland reveals about colonial history and Caribbean English", The Guardian 3/4/2026:

Linguists say reaction to Irish TD’s remarks reflects shared regional English roots and enduring impact of empire

When the politician Thomas Gould rose to speak in the Irish parliament recently, few expected a lesson in colonial linguistics.

Yet clips of his speech began circulating online last week, with some viewers saying he sounded unmistakably Jamaican. The reaction was animated, particularly among Jamaican heritage communities.

Responding to the Cork politician’s viral moment, one person wrote online: “The influence the Irish have on the Jamaican accent is uncanny.”

Here's the clip:

But the linguistic history is more complicated, as the Guardian article explains:

For Hubert Devonish, professor emeritus of linguistics at the University of the West Indies, the popular narrative needs careful correction. “There are four main sources of English from the British Isles that potentially affected Jamaican speech,” he says, pointing to the speech of indentured servants in St Kitts and Barbados in the period before the English captured Jamaica in 1655; that of indentured servants from south-west England and from Monmouthshire in the 17th century; and the later recruitment of Scots overseers.

He says: “There is no record of significant numbers of Irish coming to Jamaica in these formative periods that I know of.”

The linguistic evidence, he adds, “points to a concentration of regional features from Somersetshire, East Anglia and Monmouthshire, in that order”. […]

With that said, Devonish does not deny that similarities can be heard. “The features Jamaicans pick up as similar are vowels, notably that in ‘cake’, the vowel in ‘cut’ and sentence intonation, with sentence endings not having the falling pitch normal in other varieties of English,” he says.

The more intriguing question, he suggests, is why these comparisons resurface so powerfully. “One version of the Jamaican mythology is that of ‘out of many, one’, and a disproportionate desire to connect with the European part of their heritage,” he says. […]

“Both Ireland and the English Caribbean were settled disproportionately by people of south-west and western England,” Devonish says, adding: “The similarities in vowels and intonation may be a result of that shared origin.”

Mr. Gould is happy to feel the bond — Brian Pitter, "‘I feel loved’: Irish MP overwhelmed by Jamaican response to viral speech", Jamaica Observer 2/25/2026:

Thomas Gould, the Irish politician who recently captured global attention because of his distinctive accent, says he has been overwhelmed by the volume of messages received from social media users worldwide, particularly from Jamaica.

Gould, a member of Sinn Féin, went viral after a speech he delivered in the Irish parliament in early January began circulating across social media platforms.

And the accompanying video:

Similarly, Gould's comments to an Irish publication were less concerned about linguistic history, focusing on the social-media vibe:

Mr Gould told The Echo he was delighted to see people learning about history and the ties between countries through similar dialects.

“The Cork accent is the greatest in the world, probably followed closely by the Jamaican one,” he said.

“As a lover of Bob Marley, it’s great to be reminded of the close ties between our accents although he might beat me on the singing.

“The northside of Cork has a distinct accent and as a proud Norrie, I’m delighted to see it’s gone global.”

The accent similarity has been noted before.

