« previous post |

I think jargon is getting thicker with each passing day, but where are people learning it? Perhaps they are actually being taught it in business schools. It's so pervasive, nauseating, and suffocating that it must be somebody's job to produce it.

To put the new wave / avant garde jargon in perspective, I turned to this consummate collection compiled by WSJ from the complaints of actual endurers:

‘Leverage.’ ‘Reach Out.’ ‘Circle Back.’ The Corporate Jargon We Hate the Most.

We pinged our readers for the terms that really annoy them. The list is long.



By Demetria Gallegos, WSJ (Feb. 26, 2026)

Here begins the deluge:

Bandwidth: You’re not a router, just say you’re busy, pal!

I recall during an all-hands, the CEO announced the elimination of a quarterly planning meeting to “protect everyone’s bandwidth.” The freed-up two hours were immediately filled by: one new check-in meeting, three “bandwidth review” sessions to discuss how people were using their reclaimed bandwidth, and a mandatory survey about whether people felt less bandwidth-constrained. By week two, people had less bandwidth than before. The CEO sent a note: “Given current bandwidth constraints, we’ll discuss the bandwidth situation next quarter.”

— Noa Khamallah, New York

[VHM: I should mention that each of the 28 items comes with an illustrative example. Here, to save bandwidth, I omit the illustrations. However, because of the wit and vitriol displayed, I invite you to read each of them in their entirety.]

Change agent: …conjures for me someone on the midway at the fair wearing a money belt with pennies, nickels, dimes and quarters.

Circle back: I asked someone to do some research and the response was “I’ll check it out and circle back to you.”

Decision tree: As in, “Let’s reach up into our decision tree.” It’s just stupid!

Decisioning: It’s a pointless invention to give gravitas to the notion that action or choices should follow. For example,

Deep dive: Every time I hear some C-Suite type utter the dreaded “deep dive,” I want to respond, “Oh, really? Not investigate, study, discern, discover, find out about, look into?

Growth mindset: Used mainly as an ambiguous way of describing (or asking for) ambition…

Hard stop: I used to participate on a weekly call with several of my peers from different departments, all of whom, I estimate, were equally busy and crunched for time. The call was scheduled for one hour. But one person had a propensity to announce to everyone at the beginning of the call that she had a “hard stop” at 2 p.m.,

Hit the ground running: Early in my career as a new-employee trainer, I witnessed a manager tell this to a group of new hires on their first day, at the start of the onboarding process.

Juice isn’t worth the squeeze: I hear this so much every day you’d think I was working at Tropicana.

Lean in: Lean in to what? Are you dancing the Macarena? [VHM: This is one of my least favorite and least understood, but most ofter heard, trite expressions.]

Let’s take this offline: No, let’s discuss it now! [VHM: kinda reminds me of two guys in a bar about to fight — "let's take this outside"]

Leverage: When did this become a thing? “We can leverage the existing PowerPoint deck,” for example. Or maybe we could just use it?

Move the needle: Ugh. I want to vomit every time I hear this phrase.

Negative growth: This one is tough to beat.

Piggyback: As in, “I just want to piggyback on his comment.”

Pivot: Usually said by someone who does not want to tell their superior they disagree with their strategy or when a project is going horribly wrong.

Probabilistic: In the marketing world, there is “probabilistic” targeting of customers. It means probable, but someone had to make it sound fancy and almost impossible to pronounce.

Put a pin in that: This, along with “Let’s double-click on that,” is just silly speak.

Reach out: This phrase sounds so overblown.

Socialize: To share an idea or proposal with key decisionmakers in order to solicit feedback and gain approval or buy-in to make a decision.

Soup to nuts: This phrase is a non-value-add in most cases as we can tell from the context of the statement something is being looked at or redone completely. [VHM: I never thought about this enough before to understand that it meant "beginning to end".]

Space: The equity space. The beauty-supply space. The intellectual-property space. The media space.

Stakeholders: It makes me think of vampire slayers. [I bemoaned this years ago.]

Take a 10,000-foot view: I hate when people use this phrase to mean taking a look at a situation or project more broadly.

Thought leadership: This isn’t a term that most of us would use, even in semiformal conversation. Either “research” or “analysis” is easier to understand quickly/

Unpack that: In other words: Deal with it now.

Utilize: I teach new writers to avoid utilize except in a “MacGyver”-like case, when something is used for a purpose it wasn’t originally intended…

There follows the Conversation section which closed after it received and printed 688 comments, which are similar to those in the main body of the article. Of this avalanche, I will quote just the first one, together with its illustration:

Asked Grok to use all 28 phrases in one paragraph:

In a highly orchestrated alignment meeting framed as a thought leadership exercise, leadership opened by citing bandwidth pressures and recent negative growth, insisting we leverage existing assets before any deep dive, though a pivot remained visible on the decision tree pending further decisioning. Key stakeholders were told to reach out and socialize the proposal, ideally taking a 10,000-foot view while a designated change agent tried to move the needle by piggyback-ing on prior work. Predictably, difficult topics were deferred as we put a pin in that and agreed to circle back after we unpack that offline, because the juice isn’t worth the squeeze, at least under current probabilistic assumptions. Everyone was encouraged to lean in, utilize available resources, respect the looming hard stop, and maintain a resilient growth mindset despite the absence of anything resembling a concrete decision.

To me it's all just so much empty talk. I couldn't help but think how I'd say that in Mandarin, which (for me) would be fèihuà 廢話 (lit., syllable by syllable, "wasted / crippled talk"). In turn, I thought of all the ways to translate fèihuà 廢話 into English: nonsense; absurdity; balderdash; blab; blabber; blah; blather; bull; bullshit; buncombe; bunk; bunkum; codswallop; fiddle-faddle; fiddlestick; gab; guff; haver(ing) [VHM: heard that word many times in a Scottish song by the Proclaimers, "I'm gonna be (500 Miles)"; inanity; keckle; overtalk; piffle; poppycock ; prattle; rubbish; stuff; talk nonsense; tootle; trash; tripe; twaddle; waste; yack; yackety-yak; yak; yap (courtesy of GT)

Now, here at the end, I'll circle back to one of the least favorite expressions I hear from people on a daily basis: "quick question", meaning, I have no clear idea what I want to ask you, so this is going to take a lot of time to unpack and make any sense of..

Selected readings

[h.t. Mark Metcalf]

Permalink