Today in the East Asian Languages and Civilizations departmental colloquium, our colleague Ayako Kano gave a talk on the celebrated Akira Kurosawa (1910-1998) film, "Rashomon" (1950). During the Q & A, we went rather deeply into the author's creative use of shadows in his cinematography.

I commented that all Japanese filmmakers, and indeed probably all Japanese filmviewers, must be at least subliminally aware of the key role that shadows play in film production, since the Japanese word for "cinema" is den'ei でんえい 電影 ("electric shadows"). Or perhaps I should say "was", since I think that the Japanese word for "film" may now have migrated to "shinema シネマ" and / or eiga 映画 ("image picture").

Borrowed from French cinéma, clipping of cinématographe (term coined by the Lumière brothers in the 1890s), from Ancient Greek κίνημα (kínēma, “movement”) + γράφω (gráphō, “write, record”). Compare German Kino (“cinema”), ultimately from the same Greek source.

But I definitely saw the character "ei 影" in the very first frame of "Rashomon", which gives the credits for the film.

Here I will just add this note on the origin of the term "shadow" in relation to this artistic medium. For that we have to go back to shadow puppets and shadow plays as excelled in by performers of India, Indonesia, and Turkey. See Victor H. Mair, Painting and Performance: Chinese Picture Recitation and Its Indian Genesis (University of Hawai'i Press, 1989). The crucial moment in the invention of proto-cinema was the detachment of the figures from the picture scrolls on which they had been painted, making them free to move across the screen to which they had formerly been attached (i.e., were a part of), e.g., wayang bèbèr ꦮꦪꦁꦧꦺꦧꦺꦂ becomes wayang kulit ꦮꦪꦁꦏꦸꦭꦶꦠ꧀, as it were.

