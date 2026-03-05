Electric shadows
Today in the East Asian Languages and Civilizations departmental colloquium, our colleague Ayako Kano gave a talk on the celebrated Akira Kurosawa (1910-1998) film, "Rashomon" (1950). During the Q & A, we went rather deeply into the author's creative use of shadows in his cinematography.
I commented that all Japanese filmmakers, and indeed probably all Japanese filmviewers, must be at least subliminally aware of the key role that shadows play in film production, since the Japanese word for "cinema" is den'ei でんえい 電影 ("electric shadows"). Or perhaps I should say "was", since I think that the Japanese word for "film" may now have migrated to "shinema シネマ" and / or eiga 映画 ("image picture").
cinema
Borrowed from French cinéma, clipping of cinématographe (term coined by the Lumière brothers in the 1890s), from Ancient Greek κίνημα (kínēma, “movement”) + γράφω (gráphō, “write, record”). Compare German Kino (“cinema”), ultimately from the same Greek source.
But I definitely saw the character "ei 影" in the very first frame of "Rashomon", which gives the credits for the film.
Here I will just add this note on the origin of the term "shadow" in relation to this artistic medium. For that we have to go back to shadow puppets and shadow plays as excelled in by performers of India, Indonesia, and Turkey. See Victor H. Mair, Painting and Performance: Chinese Picture Recitation and Its Indian Genesis (University of Hawai'i Press, 1989). The crucial moment in the invention of proto-cinema was the detachment of the figures from the picture scrolls on which they had been painted, making them free to move across the screen to which they had formerly been attached (i.e., were a part of), e.g., wayang bèbèr ꦮꦪꦁꦧꦺꦧꦺꦂ becomes wayang kulit ꦮꦪꦁꦏꦸꦭꦶꦠ꧀, as it were.
Jim Breen said,
March 5, 2026 @ 1:11 am
電影 is a rare and dated word in Japanese, and doesn't appear at all in the major Japanese-English dictionaries. The Japanese dictionaries, e.g. 大辞泉, gloss it as "lighting" and have a second sense mentioning it's the Chinese word for film.
Victor Mair said,
March 5, 2026 @ 1:23 am
Interesting, Jim. No wonder all the Japanese specialists in the room looked mystified when I mentioned the term and requested to go back to that first frame. They were surprised when they saw that there it was in the first frame where I said it was.
Much of our detailed discussion had been taken up with skilled lighting and the resultant shadow effects on he screen.
martin schwartz said,
March 5, 2026 @ 1:33 am
Under "Schatten 1923" (Eng. "Warning Shadows") one can see,
if one has patience for it all, an expressionist film
in which shadow puppets play a central role, sort of.
Martin Schwartz
Jim Breen said,
March 5, 2026 @ 4:16 am
"lighting" -> "lightning".