One does not usually associate horses with premodern Africa, yet we have words for "horse" in many African languages:

ssmt, jbr Ancient Egyptian (Gardiner): () ssmt, ỉbr ‘horse’. VHM: Wikipedia has E6 U+13007 (

There is also a widespread root mur (< mre?) meaning 'horse' also in Africa:

Gule (isolate) musal, Bertha (isolate) mùrθá. Gaahmg (Jebel) mɔ̄sɔ̀r, Berti (Saharan) burto, Bagirmi (Central Sudanic) mōrʧē ‘bay horse’, Kenga (Central Sudanic) mɔ̄rcɔ̄ ‘brown and lightly spotted horse’, Fer and Kara (Central Sudanic) mótà, Yulu (Central Sudanic) mɔ́tɛ̀, Kresh m(ɔ́)rɔ́tɔ́ (Kresh-Aja), Dongo (Kresh-Aja) merèti, Dar Fur Daju and Njalgulgule (Dajuic) murtane, Baygo (Dajuic) murtanej, Dar Sila Daju (Dajuic) murta, Logorik and Shatt (Dajuic) moxta, Fur (Furan) murta, Ama (Nyimang) mɔ̀rd̪ù, Dinik (Nyimang) mɔ́rt̪à, Temein (Temeinic) mántà, Tese (Temeinic) móʈò, Ebang (Heibanian) miɽt̪a, Koalib (Heibanian) mòrtːà, Moro (Heibanian) èmə̀rt̪á, Otoro (Heibanian) mərtaŋ, Shwai and Tira (Heibanion) mərt̪a, Katla (Katla-Tima) murteka, Tima (Katla-Tima) kɘ-mə̀rt̪áːʔ, Kadugli and Kanga (Kadu) mʊ̀t̪ːʊ́, Krongo (Kadu) mot̪o, Tagoi (Rashadian) màrdà, Tegali (Rashadian) marta, Nobiin and Old Nubian (Nubian) murti.

These forms ultimately derive from Proto-Nubian *murti ‘horse’, consisting of a root *mur and the singulative suffix *-ti. The root *mur, in turn, is probably a loan from Meroitic mre-ke.

From Zamponi, R. in press. Gule. London and New York: Routledge.

When I saw this long list of words for horse in African languages, particularly these words, I was dumbfounded. So I asked Don Ringe what he made of it.

He replied:

Outside my area of expertise. But since horses are not native to Africa, it would be no surprise if a word for 'horse' were widely borrowed from language to language, which is what the pattern of attestation suggests (multiple languages belonging to multiple families).

That is what I was hoping he'd say.

Beverley Davis*:

Since the horse was introduced to Africa, it only makes sense it would use the language of the ones to introduced it. It's like the Berber word for horse is related to the Persian word for horse aspa. I cannot find the Berber word on line.

*author of "Timeline of the Development of the Horse", Sino-Platonic Papers", 177 (August, 2007), 1-186, viewed by millions of readers

