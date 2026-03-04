"Horse" in Nubian and other African languages

One does not usually associate horses with premodern Africa, yet we have words for "horse" in many African languages:

Ancient Egyptian (Gardiner): () ssmt, ỉbr ‘horse’.  VHM:  Wikipedia has E6 U+13007 (ssmt, jbr
 
28 Feb. 2026, from Raoul Zamponi, zamponi_raoul@libero.it:
 
There is also a widespread root mur (< mre?) meaning 'horse' also in Africa:
 
Gule (isolate) musal, Bertha (isolate) mùrθá. Gaahmg (Jebel) mɔ̄sɔ̀r, Berti (Saharan) burto, Bagirmi (Central Sudanic) mōrʧē ‘bay horse’, Kenga (Central Sudanic) mɔ̄rcɔ̄ ‘brown and lightly spotted horse’, Fer and Kara (Central Sudanic) mótà, Yulu (Central Sudanic) mɔ́tɛ̀, Kresh m(ɔ́)rɔ́tɔ́ (Kresh-Aja), Dongo (Kresh-Aja) merèti, Dar Fur Daju and Njalgulgule (Dajuic) murtane, Baygo (Dajuic) murtanej, Dar Sila Daju (Dajuic) murta, Logorik and Shatt (Dajuic) moxta, Fur (Furan) murta, Ama (Nyimang) mɔ̀rd̪ù, Dinik (Nyimang) mɔ́rt̪à, Temein (Temeinic) mántà, Tese (Temeinic) móʈò, Ebang (Heibanian) miɽt̪a, Koalib (Heibanian) mòrtːà, Moro (Heibanian) èmə̀rt̪á, Otoro (Heibanian) mərtaŋ, Shwai and Tira (Heibanion) mərt̪a, Katla (Katla-Tima) murteka, Tima (Katla-Tima) kɘ-mə̀rt̪áːʔ, Kadugli and Kanga (Kadu) mʊ̀t̪ːʊ́, Krongo (Kadu) mot̪o, Tagoi (Rashadian) màrdà, Tegali (Rashadian) marta, Nobiin and Old Nubian (Nubian) murti.
 
These forms ultimately derive from Proto-Nubian *murti ‘horse’, consisting of a root *mur and the singulative suffix *-ti. The root *mur, in turn, is probably a loan from Meroitic mre-ke.
 
From Zamponi, R. in press. Gule. London and New York: Routledge.

When I saw this long list of words for horse in African languages, particularly these words, I was dumbfounded.  So I asked Don Ringe what he made of it.

He replied:

Outside my area of expertise.  But since horses are not native to Africa, it would be no surprise if a word for 'horse' were widely borrowed from language to language, which is what the pattern of attestation suggests (multiple languages belonging to multiple families). 

That is what I was hoping he'd say.

Beverley Davis*:

Since the horse was introduced to Africa, it only makes sense it would use the language of the ones to introduced it. It's like the Berber word for horse is related to the Persian word for horse aspa. I cannot find the Berber word on line.

*author of "Timeline of the Development of the Horse", Sino-Platonic Papers", 177 (August, 2007), 1-186, viewed by millions of readers

  1. Martin Schwartz said,

    March 4, 2026 @ 10:46 pm

    Both Ancient Egyptian words listed above are late and borrowings from
    Canaanite or the like. ssmt is comparablew to Heb. sûs-îm
    horses' (Eg. -t indicates fem. gender), and ibr (with diacritical
    indicating a glottal stop) is comparable with Heb. :abbîr
    (where my : indicates aleph as glottal stop) means 'strong one, stallion';
    both words occur as parallel plurals in Jeremiah 8:16.
    @Beverley Davis: ??? For 'horse' across Berber languages I see
    online ayis and agmar vel. sim. The present Persian word for 'horse'
    is asb; Middle Persian had asp, from Median *aspa-; Old Persian had
    asa-; Proto-Iranian *aswa-, which, with OLd Indic aśva-,
    goes back to Proto-Indo-European *h1ek'wo-, whence Latin equus, etc. As for Berber agmar, the a- is masc. sing. prefix,
    but since -g- is not prefixal , it seems hard to relate the word
    to the non-Afro-Asiatic African words from supposed*mur-ti etc.I suggest very tentavtively that agmar is from *agbar, to
    Proto-Semitic √g-b-r 'to be strong, massive', which gets us back to Heb :abbîr. On the other hand, Proto-Semitic H-m-r (where my H represents the pharyngeal conventionally written as underdotted h) = 'donkey';
    perhaps the H became voiced in pre-Berber before *m, yielding
    gamma and g in Berber agmar (I see an onlind for aymar; is the y really a gamma?). Is there an Afro-Asiatic specialist out there?
    And while I'm riding in darkness into what was called (out of racist
    snobbery or robust shrubbery) the "dark continent'. I note that
    H disappears in Akkadian and Ethiopic, so just maybe but I
    don't know, could *HmVr have made its way southward to yield those
    Nubian etc. horse-words with mVr- ?????? Just sayin'.
    Finally, I note, without personal opinion, that Heb. sûs 'horse'
    has been derived by some from an Indo-Iranian from like *aśwas nom.
    Yea or neigh, I know not.
    Martin Schwartz

