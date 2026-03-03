« previous post |

Here's a currently hot term in China: pòfáng 破防.

Economist (2/27/26) describes it this way:

The phrase literally means “breaking the defence”. Originally a military term, it has become popular online to describe someone’s emotional defences being “breached”—for example, when a comment, joke or criticism hits a sensitive spot. Young Chinese people often use it in a jokey way when responding to posts about gloomy or harsh realities in the country.

Wiktionary defines it thus:

Verb

破⫽防 (verb-object)

As a Franco-English equivalent, John Rohsenow suggests "touché", which I think is pretty clever.

I wonder what the Chinese say for "touché" in the sport of fencing.

Selected viewings

Some / many people must think "touche/touché" sounds funny. Here are several short videos on the word, two of which are in Russian, and there are others in additional languages: here, here, here, here, here, here, and here. You may have to turn on the sound for a few of them. The first seven that have been "carefully curated" by yours truly are good for hearty laughs.

As you are undoubtedly aware, it is all too easy to slip from one short video to another. Avoid the advertisements for products with "touché" as their name. The ones that verge on rap are occasionally OK, depending on your personal taste.

