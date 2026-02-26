« previous post |

The role of a Scotsman, John Ross (1842-1915), in creating it. Although he was a Christian missionary who spent over half his life in China, he was apparently a gigachad.

The following video is densely packed with solid information and moves rapidly, so you have to pay close attention to follow it.

En masse / all things considered / by and large / for the most part/ generally speaking, etc., what is said here about Korean also applies to Chinese and Japanese. Hanzi/kanji/hanjaphiles may not be happy to hear me say that.

See the candid comments by speakers of Chinese and Japanese.

And this from a Swedish speaker:

I'm Swedish and funnily enough, we have the same issues with spacing that Korean does. So much so that we even have a word for it, 'särskrivning' – roughly meaning 'writing separation'. Even funnier is the fact that the very word used to describe the error or adding spaces to compound words, is frequently also the victim of the phenomenon it describes. 'Särskrivningar' is the compound of 'sär-' – meaning separate or split – and 'skrivning' – meaning writing.

If only Peter Stephen Du Ponceau (1760-1844) had lived a century later, perhaps his preternaturally prescient understanding of the Sinographic writing system would have had a synergetic, beneficial effect on the development of Chinese characters, as John Ross did on the Korean writing system.

