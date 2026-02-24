The full name of Bangkok
Bangkok's full, ceremonial name is the world's longest place name, consisting of 168 letters derived from Pali and Sanskrit, acting more as a descriptive poem than a functional title. It translates to: "
The city of angels, great city of immortals, magnificent city of the nine gems, the seat of the king, city of royal palaces, home of gods incarnate, erected by Vishvakarman at Indra's behest".
The Full Name (Thai Script):
กรุงเทพมหานคร อมรรัตนโกสินทร์ มหินทรายุธยา มหาดิลกภพ นพรัตนราชธานีบูรีรมย์ อุดมราชนิเวศน์มหาสถาน อมรพิมานอวตารสถิต สักกะทัตติยวิษณุกรรมประสิทธิ์
Romanized Translation Breakdown:
Krung Thep Mahanakhon: City of Angels, Great City.
Amon Rattanakosin: Eternal land of the Emerald Buddha (gem).
Mahinthara Ayuthaya: The impregnable city of God Indra.
Mahadilok Phop: Grand capital of the world.
Noppharat Ratchathani Burirom: Endowed with nine precious gems, the happy city.
Udomratchaniwet Mahasathan: Abounding in enormous royal palaces.
Amon Piman Awatan Sathit: Resembling the heavenly abode wherein dwell the reincarnated gods.
Sakkathattiya Witsanukam Prasit: Given by Indra and built by Vishvakarman.
[Note the spacing]
Key Facts
Context: The name was given by King Rama I when the capital was established in 1782.
Usage: In daily life, Thais refer to the city as Krung Thep (meaning "City of Angels").
Official Status: It is recognized by Guinness World Records as the longest place name
(AIO)
In the following video, a strong and realistic counterclaim is put forward for Thiruvananthapuram, capital of the state of Kerala in southern India, as the city with the world's longest name.
But how can we forget The 58-letter Welsh town name
Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwllllantysiliogogogoch. Located on the island of Anglesey, it is the longest place name in Europe and second-longest in the world. It means "St. Mary's Church in the hollow of the white hazel near to the rapid whirlpool of Llantysilio of the red cave".
and, for good measure:
https://www.youtube.com/shorts/4cvbxH3RYxI
AlexB said,
February 24, 2026 @ 9:07 am
Llanfair is of course made famous by Barbarella https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s5GMB-IYQ8Q
Endymion Wilkinson said,
February 24, 2026 @ 10:53 am
And the "Bang" in "Bangkok" is derived from the Dai 傣 word for town, muang or bang (written in Chinese as meng 猛[猛, 蒙, 孟, 芒), as in the names of the southern Yunnan towns, Menghai 猛海, Mengla 猛臘, or Menglong 猛龍.
The "kok" in Bangkok is said to be either from "Bang makok" (the town of water olive trees) or from "kok" (island) thus Bangkok means the Town of islands (formed by criss-crossing canals).
John Rohsenow said,
February 24, 2026 @ 11:19 am
The original, full Spanish name of the city of Los Angeles is El Pueblo de Nuestra Señora la Reina de los Ángeles de Porciúncula. Founded in 1781, this name translates to "The Town of Our Lady the Queen of the Angels of Porciúncula". It was later shortened to El Pueblo de Los Ángeles and eventually to Los Angeles.
Joe Abley said,
February 24, 2026 @ 11:36 am
Taumatawhakatangihangakoauauotamateaturipukakapikimaungahoronukupokaiwhenuakitanatahu is longer than Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwllllantysiliogogogoch, so while the latter may well be the longest place name in Europe, assuming a certain latitude with the constitution of the region, I don't see how it can be the second longest in the world if Bangkok's full ceremonial name is longer than both.
Victor Mair said,
February 24, 2026 @ 11:39 am
"Porciuncula" is the Spanish translation of the Italian "Porziuncola," which does mean "little portion."
However, The Porziuncola is a tiny chapel located inside the Basilica of Santa Maria degli Angeli (Saint Mary or Holy Mary of the Angels) in Italy (and predating the Basilica by hundreds of years), where tradition says that the Franciscan Order was founded. As the Franciscans built the California mission system, it's almost certain that the original name for the Los Angeles River (El Río de Nuestra Señora La Reina de Los Ángeles de Porciúncula), and later the puebla, were named after the Franciscan chapel, and not simply a small piece of land.
updated Jun 2, 2012
posted by WalfordS
on SpanishDictionary.com
https://www.spanishdict.com/answers/128805/in-the-title-el-pueblo-de-nuestra-senora-la-reina-de-los-angeles-de-porciuncula-what-does-porciuncula-mean
ajay said,
February 24, 2026 @ 11:40 am
Bo in Sierra Leone, meanwhile, seems to be the shortest city name – there are no capital cities shorter than four letters (Apia, Roma, Kyiv, Baku, Nuuk, Oslo).
Endymion Wilkinson said,
February 24, 2026 @ 12:15 pm
Apologies. Please ignore my previous comment on Bangkok. Bangkok was the common name for the small settlement that later grew into the Thai capital under the Chakri dynasty and was eventually called Khrung Thep etc.
The "Bang" in "Bangkok" is derived from the the Thai word for river community. "Kok" is said to be from makok (translated as plum or wild olive).
Stephen J said,
February 24, 2026 @ 1:14 pm
"Place name" is a broader category than city name, but how could you forget? https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Taumatawhakatangi%C2%ADhangakoauauotamatea%C2%ADturipukakapikimaunga%C2%ADhoronukupokaiwhen%C2%ADuakitanatahu