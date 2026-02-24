« previous post |

Bangkok's full, ceremonial name is the world's longest place name, consisting of 168 letters derived from Pali and Sanskrit, acting more as a descriptive poem than a functional title. It translates to: "

The city of angels, great city of immortals, magnificent city of the nine gems, the seat of the king, city of royal palaces, home of gods incarnate, erected by Vishvakarman at Indra's behest".

The Full Name (Thai Script):

กรุงเทพมหานคร อมรรัตนโกสินทร์ มหินทรายุธยา มหาดิลกภพ นพรัตนราชธานีบูรีรมย์ อุดมราชนิเวศน์มหาสถาน อมรพิมานอวตารสถิต สักกะทัตติยวิษณุกรรมประสิทธิ์

Romanized Translation Breakdown:



Krung Thep Mahanakhon: City of Angels, Great City.

Amon Rattanakosin: Eternal land of the Emerald Buddha (gem).

Mahinthara Ayuthaya: The impregnable city of God Indra.

Mahadilok Phop: Grand capital of the world.

Noppharat Ratchathani Burirom: Endowed with nine precious gems, the happy city.

Udomratchaniwet Mahasathan: Abounding in enormous royal palaces.

Amon Piman Awatan Sathit: Resembling the heavenly abode wherein dwell the reincarnated gods.

Sakkathattiya Witsanukam Prasit: Given by Indra and built by Vishvakarman.

[Note the spacing]

Key Facts

Context: The name was given by King Rama I when the capital was established in 1782.

Usage: In daily life, Thais refer to the city as Krung Thep (meaning "City of Angels").

Official Status: It is recognized by Guinness World Records as the longest place name

In the following video, a strong and realistic counterclaim is put forward for Thiruvananthapuram, capital of the state of Kerala in southern India, as the city with the world's longest name.

But how can we forget The 58-letter Welsh town name

Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwllllantysiliogogogoch. Located on the island of Anglesey, it is the longest place name in Europe and second-longest in the world. It means "St. Mary's Church in the hollow of the white hazel near to the rapid whirlpool of Llantysilio of the red cave".

and, for good measure:

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/4cvbxH3RYxI

