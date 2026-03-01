« previous post | next post »

François Lang says:

This WSJ headline garden-pathed me; I got the correct parse only on the third try!

Federal Worker Fired After Hanging Trans Flag at Yosemite Sues Government

Former Park Service employee claims free speech violations after organizing climbers for display at ‘El Cap’

By Allison Pohle, WSJ (2/23/26)

François Lang has a knack for spotting such strained locutions:

"A garden-path headline from the Washington Post" (11/26/25)

"Old, older, oldest" (2/23/26) — and there are others

Selected readings

"Garden paths galore" (1/22/24) — with long list of references

"Modals, idiolects, garden-path sentences, and English translations of a ninth-century Chinese poem" (2/22/24) — plus more than a dozen examples

Permalink