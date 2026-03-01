« previous post | next post »

Air Force billboard in Shijiazhuang, Hebei Province, China:



Courtesy of The Great Translation Movement (TGTM) — here.

One glance and you can tell right away that it's a hodgepodge composite borrowed from disparate sources.

The motto consisting of four large characters in the top left is the easiest part:

Néng dǎ shèngzhàng

能打胜仗

"Capable of winning battles"

Bǎojiā wèiguó dānfù shǐmìng

保家卫国担负使命

"Protecting the country and safeguarding the nation are the missions we shoulder"

dānfù 担负 may be jiānfù 肩负, because my old computer screen is pixellated and blurry — doesn't really matter because they mean the same thing

or maybe it's xiànshēn 献身 ("dedicate ourselves" [to the mission])

Xīnhuá qū dàguō zhèn xuān

新华区大郭镇 宣

"Daguo Town, Xinhua District propaganda"

An image search yields this photo on 5/13/18 with the caption: "Those who boast like this are definitely a Chinese specialty. On the streets, billboards boasting victories feature American F-15s and F-22s, and Italian pilots. This is probably what they call the way of boasting with Chinese characteristics?"

The F-15s are Eagles and the F-22s are Raptors.

Another image of this photo showed up on Reddit in June 2022. Here's the file. And here's the source site (near the bottom).

And this one, from Jan 4, 2022. It is larger and clearer, so that even on my computer I can see that the disputed two characters should be xiànshēn 献身 ("dedicate ourselves" [to the mission]).

In sum, take all Chinese propaganda, news, etc. with a Sahara of salt.

Selected readings

[Thanks to Mark Metcalf; David Stilwell; John Tkacik; Xinyi Ye; Yijie Zhang]

Permalink