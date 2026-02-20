« previous post |

From AntC:

Warnings snapped on a terrace overlooking a wooded hillside at a frantic Lunar New Year Shoutiangong Temple, Nantou County, Taiwan.

The 'Umbrellas' were sunshades over the tables. I guess the terrace can get plenty windy. The pot-noodles were unavoidable/give authentic colour.

zhùyì

注意

"warning"

qiángfēng

強風

"strong winds"

lí xí qǐng shōu sǎn

離席請收傘

"Please fold your umbrella before leaving your seat"

———————

お席を離れる際は、傘を閉じてください

O-seki o hanareru sai wa, kasa o tojite kudasai.

Please close your umbrella when you leave your seat.

Táiwān míhóu chūmò zhùyì

臺灣彌猴出沒注意

"Beware of Formosan macaque sightings"

yánjìn wèishí yǐmiǎn shòushāng

嚴禁餵食以免受傷

"To avoid injury, it is strictly forbidden to feed [the macaques]"

yánjìn kàojìn; yánjǐn chùmō

嚴禁靠近; 嚴謹觸摸

"Do not approach; do not touch"

shíwù lòubái

食物露白

"when food items are left out in the open"

hóu qún jiù lái

猴群就來

"the monkey troop will arrive"

———————

タイワンザル

Taiwan-zaru

Formosan rock macaques

人とサルの衝突が頻発しています。ご注意ください。

Hito to saru no shōtotsu ga hinpatsu shite imasu. Go-chūi kudasai.

Human-monkey conflicts are occurring frequently. Please beware.

サルにエサを与えないでください。

Saru ni esa o ataenaide kudasai.

Please do not feed the monkeys.

サルに近づいたり、 触れたりしないでください。

Saru ni chikazuitari, furetari shinaide kudasai.

Please do not approach or touch the monkeys.

食べ物やレジ袋を見せないようにしてください。

Tabemono ya rejibukuro o misenai yō ni shitekudasai.

Please do not show [the macaques] food or shopping bags.

* The one thing to note is that a different grammar pattern is used here. Rather than "don't do X," it's a little softer, "refrain from" might be the best translation? In that case, "Please refrain from showing [the macaques] food or shopping bags."

Nathan Hopson observes that all the Japanese is grammatically and semantically correct.

Selected readings

[Thanks to Frank Chance and Nathan Hopson]

