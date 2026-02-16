Doesn't look much like a horse, does it? One of the main reasons it's unrecognizable is because the horse is standing vertically. And why is it standing vertically? That's because it was easier for the scribe to engrave the characters of the divination with a sharp instrument holding in that orientation the ox scapula or turtle plastron, both of which are of hard bone and of greater height than width.

Now that you realize if you rotate the Bronze Age form of the horse 90º to the left so that it is standing on all four legs (though you can only see two of them), that it has an enormous, elongated head on the left side (after leftward rotation), with mouth and pointed ear, plus a conspicuously huge eye. I have maintained that the eye was exaggerated this way because, for Central Plains people who were not intimately acquainted with horses, they were terrified of the large jaws and especially the big, glaring eyes of the horse, though a few people have told me that they don't think those features reflected a fear of horses nor were they especially noticeable. I emphatically beg to differ.

Now we must ask, where did the word (its sound and meaning) for horse come from?

The domesticated horse, the chariot, and the wheel came to East Asia from the west, and so did horse riding:

Juha Janhunen assembled a wealth of relevant data in “The horse in East Asia: Reviewing the Linguistic Evidence,” in Victor H. Mair ed.,The Bronze Age and Early Iron Age Peoples of Eastern Central Asia (Washington, DC: Institute for the Study of Man; Philadelphia: The University of Pennsylvania Museum, 1998), vol. 1 of 2, pp. 415-430, but didn't draw a firm conclusion concerning possible relatedness between IE words for horse and Central and East Asian words for horse.

Here are Janhunen's latest thoughts (3/3/19, personal communication) on Eurasian words for horse:

I do not see any particular chronological problem in connecting Old Chinese *mra with IE "mare". A possible problem is, however, the geographical distance, as cognates of *mare* do not seem to have been attested in other IE branches except Germanic and Celtic.

However this may be, my point in the 1998 paper was that horse terminology is more diversified in the languages spoken in the region where the horse comes from, and where the wild horse still lives, that is, northern Kazakhstan, East Turkestan, and Mongolia. In view of this it looks like the word *mVrV 'horse' could be originally Mongolic. In any case, it was certainly borrowed from Mongolic to Tungusic (at least twice), and quite probably also to Koreanic (*morV) and Sinitic (*mVrV), from where it spread further to Japonic. From Tungusic it was borrowed to Amuric (Ghilyak). It may also have been borrowed westwards to some branches of IE, if we do not think that the geographical distance is a problem. However, even if the cognates of "mare" can mean 'horse' in general, this does not seem to have been the basic word for 'horse' in PIE. By contrast, in Mongolic *morï/n is the basic word for 'horse', while other items are used for 'stallion' (*adïrga, also in Turkic) and 'mare' (*gexü, not attested in Turkic, but borrowed to Tungusic).

I have always felt that Sinitic mǎ 馬 ("horse") is related to Germanic "mare", though not necessarily directly (from Germanic to Sinitic).

There are some problems, of course, namely:

"mare" refers to the female of the species. Germanic is too late for Sinitic, which had the word mǎ 馬 ("horse") by 1200 BC (though Janhunen doesn't think it's an insuperable problem)

However, the word is also in Celtic (see below), and how far back would that take us?