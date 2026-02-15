« previous post |

Sino-Platonic Papers is pleased to announce the publication of its three-hundred-and-eighty-first issue:



“Relations Between Greece and Central Asia in Antiquity: An Examination of the Written Sources” (pdf) by Yu Taishan.

PREFACE



The eastward expedition of Alexander the Great of Macedonia is an important event in ancient world history. After the death of Darius III, Alexander marched into Central Asia in order to completely conquer the Achaemenid Empire and establish himself as the Lord of Asia. This move, especially as it resulted in the Greco-Bactria Kingdom founded after Alexander's death, had a profound influence on the history of Central Asia, leaving a deep national and cultural imprint on Central Asia and even the northwest subcontinent. Moreover, the Greco-Bactria Kingdom also played an important role in contact and communication between the cultures of East and West.



Owing to the lack of data, especially of literature, many of the issues in the above process have hitherto remained obscure. Based as far as possible on considerations of existing scholarly achievements, this paper intends to discuss some major links between the regions in this time, with the intention of filling the gaps in my own understanding of this period of history.





All issues of Sino-Platonic Papers are available in full for no charge.

To view our catalog, visit http://www.sino-platonic.org/

Selected readings

[Translations by VHM]

