From Barbars Phillips Long:

A Reddit thread beginning with a complaint from a student taking Spanish at a U.S. high school hinges on whether the teacher should call the student by his preferred name in English or translate it into Spanish. I never really thought about the practice of using or assigning Spanish names in Spanish class, or French names in French class, even though I did not have a French name in French class (possibly because my junior high French teacher was Puerto Rican and my high school teacher was a Hungarian refugee who had studied at the Sorbonne). But since I was in high school in the 1960s, sensitivity about names, naming, pronunciation of names, "dead names," and other assorted naming issues are a much more prominent part of advice/grievance columns and forums.

There seem to be two teaching approaches to renaming. One is to translate or change the pronunciation, which this student is unhappy with. The other style is to allow each student to choose a new name for themselves, probably from a curated list; some teens really like having the alternate name.

I don't think the details of the Reddit debate are necessary here, but it did make me curious about a few things:

Where did this renaming practice originate and is it part of teacher training in some or all states?

Why does it appear to be a U.S. phenomenon? (Students commenting from the U.K. and other countries say they are not renamed in foreign language classes.)

Is renaming a practice in U.S. high school classes in Mandarin or other non-Romance languages?

Is renaming a practice in U.S. college classes in foreign languages?

Do teachers, as a standard practice, rename students in English in ESL classes in the U.S. or overseas?

For those who are curious, the student complaining said that he is called by his initials, J.P., and he wants his Spanish teacher to pronounce them in English instead of using the Spanish pronunciation for the letters.

Most of my Chinese students have English names which, in many cases, they adopted or were granted already in elementary school, middle school, or high school, and over the years became quite fond of their English name. A minority staunchly cling to their Chinese names, and would consider it a betrayal of their ethnicity to switch to a foreign name. Quite a few tell me that they switch to an English name because their teachers and classmates can't pronounce their Chinese names. I should also mention that a large proportion of foreigners studying Chinese languages think it's cool to take a Chinese name, makes them feel more Chinese, and they stick to their Chinese for their whole life. Often, one of the first things teachers of first-year Chinese do is endow their students with a Chinese name, which many of the students think imparts a Chinese personality / character to them. My name, for example Méi Wéihéng 梅維恒 ("Plum Preserve / Maintain / Safeguard Constant / Unchanging / Immutable"), thoughtfully bestowed upon me by Tang Haitao and Yuan Naiying, gifted Princeton teachers, corresponds well with the sound and meaning of my name.

Far fewer of my Japanese students adopt an English name, perhaps because Japanese names seem easier to pronounce than Chinese names (vowels and consonants are straightforward, no tones to contend with, can spell them readily in romaji, etc.)

