Taiwan education ministry adds AI to English speaking test:

New system gives students instant feedback on spoken English

Lai Jyun-tang, Taiwan News | Feb. 3, 2026

Is this a first in the whole world? Or is it already common in many countries?

The article includes links to various Ministry resources providing background (in Mandarin).

AntC says he'd be very interested to hear from LLog readers involved with teaching/examining English using this tool.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s education ministry has added artificial intelligence to its English speaking assessment system to help students better learn and practice spoken English.

Liberty Times reported Monday that the upgraded system uses artificial intelligence to score pronunciation and analyze spoken answers in real time. Education officials said the move supports Taiwan’s 2030 bilingual policy by placing greater emphasis on practical communication skills.

Tsai I-ching (蔡宜靜), a division chief at the ministry’s K-12 Education Administration, said the system is free for students from elementary school to university and covers listening, speaking, reading, and writing. She said the new speaking tasks include open-ended questions and information-based responses to mirror real-life situations and international test formats.

The system evaluates pronunciation accuracy, fluency, rhythm, vocabulary use, grammar, and how well responses match the question, according to the education ministry . After each test, students receive instant, personalized feedback and learning suggestions, the ministry said.

At Changhua County’s Shengang Junior High School, students use the system to practice speaking beyond textbook exercises and gain a clearer understanding of their strengths and weaknesses. Teachers also guide students to use the feedback to refine pronunciation and sentence structure.

In Keelung City, Cheng Kung Junior High School applies the test results to build a learning cycle that links assessment, feedback, and improvement. The approach has helped boost student motivation and engagement, per CNA .

