He's a Gurkha, the very people among whom I worked for two years (1965-67) as a Peace Corps volunteer in Bhojpur District, Nepal

He says he's a paharia ("hillman") — pahāḍī पहाडी.

Gurkhas are renowned Nepali soldiers serving in armies like the British and Indian forces, famous for their bravery, loyalty, and distinctive curved knife, the kukri, and are known by the endonym Gorkhali. They originated from the region around the town of Gurkha in Nepal, becoming integral to the British Army after conflicts in the 19th century, and are respected for their fierce fighting spirit and rigorous training, exemplified by the grueling Doko race.

Key Aspects of Gurkhas

Origin & Identity:

They are soldiers from Nepal, primarily from ethnic groups like Gurung, Magar, Rai, and Limbu, identified with the historic Gurkha kingdom.

Military Service:

Gurkhas have served the British Crown for over 200 years, forming the Brigade of Gurkhas, renowned for combat prowess.

The Kukri:

Their iconic weapon, a curved knife, has legendary status, believed to "taste blood" when drawn in battle.

Motto:

"Better to die than be a coward" reflects their martial ethos.

Recruitment:

Selection is highly competitive, involving tough physical tests like the Doko race, a steep uphill run carrying a heavy basket.

Modern Role:

They serve in various British Army units, including infantry, signals, and logistics, upholding a long tradition of service. (AIO)

Because of environmental degradation and overpopulation, Nepalis have been moving eastward into the northeastern parts of India, leading to scenes like that in the short video with which this post began.

[h.t. Sunny Jhutti]

