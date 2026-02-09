« previous post | next post »

Japanese Inscription, Kanheri Caves, Cave no. 90, Maharashtra, Late 13th century CE or later Inscription records a devotional chant honoring the Lotus Sūtra and Nichiren, a Japanese Buddhist monk and philosopher born in 1222 CE. It was likely inscribed by a Japanese pilgrim,… pic.twitter.com/Ww2BUEl4W0 — Satavahana (@SatavahanasIN) February 8, 2026





The Lotus Sutra, on which Nichiren Buddhism is based, was composed in written form in an India language between the 1st century BC and the 2nd century AD. It was translated into Chinese by Dharmarakṣa's team already in 286 AD and reached Japan by the 6th century (traditionally 538 CE) from Korea.

Selected readings

[Thanks to Geoff Wade]

Permalink