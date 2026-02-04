English proficiency tests
« previous post |
From Tim Leonard:
I wonder if any English proficiency tests include deciphering things like this.
VHM: It was only twenty or so years ago that I learned about the word "beater" for a cheap, high-mileage, beat-up car that still performs reasonably well.
Selected readings
- "List of language proficiency tests"
- American Council on the Teaching of Foreign Languages (ACTFL) tests
DaveK said,
February 5, 2026 @ 12:06 am
Did that give him enough juice to turn it over or did he need a jump?
JimG said,
February 5, 2026 @ 1:28 am
@DaveK , It takes very little speed for a moving manual transmission car, when the driver has the ignition key turned to ON and lets out the clutch, to turn the engine and produce enough spark as the next piston reaches the ignition point, Once the first cylinder fires, the engine will almost always continue running. Popping the clutch works when rolling forward or in reverse. I'd never heard the "flintstoning" term, but it's absolutely and immediately recognizable for anyone who ever saw the cartoon show. .
I hope to drive my 2007 Honda Element with its 5-speed manual shifter until it's a grease spot on the highway.
AntC said,
February 5, 2026 @ 1:33 am
'beater' I've never heard in that sense.
Here's some Antipodean terminology for same https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=A7xXoN8o4T0