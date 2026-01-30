« previous post |

As editor of Journal of Chinese History, Sarah Schneewind asked me if I would do a review of this book: Documents géographiques de Dunhuang. Having done over three hundred reviews during my career, I try to decline them as much as possible at this stage. However, I succumbed to her offer because it was about Dunhuang and was by a French author, for both of which I have soft spots in my heart..

Jokingly, I wrote back: "In honor of your surname in these arctic times, Sarah, I will do the review."

She replied, "Vielen Dank, Victor! Ganz schön, dass meine Name etwas gilt!" ("Thank you very much, Victor! It's really nice that my name means something!")

Ahh! That gave me such a warm, bilingual feeling that I went upstairs and fell asleep without the customary shivers of the last couple of weeks. "Schneewind, wehe sanft."

