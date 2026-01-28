Multilingual Snail Alley in Tainan

"Snail Alley" is only a semi-official name, but lots of inhabitants there have taken up the theme with some snail decorations.

Mark Swofford at the entrance to the alley:

Restaurant:

Henri Matisse, L'Escargot:

Svelte snail:

Now you know why the snail is my logo and totem.

