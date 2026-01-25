Fun guy?
« previous post |
"A Conversation with Toby Kiers, World Champion of Fungus", NYT 1/14/2026 — lots of interesting science, and this bit of sociophonetics:
Q: How do you pronounce “fungi”? Is it “fun-guy,” or “fun-jai,” or “fun-jee,” or “fun-ghee”?
A: I’m all over the place. I’ll start a sentence with “fun-jee” and by the end I’ll say “fun-ghee.” There’s no wrong answer!
There are multiple pronunciations in current English use. More American dictionaries favour the pronunciation
/ˈfʌnd͡ʒaɪ/ or /ˈfʌŋɡaɪ/, while more British dictionaries favour the pronunciation /ˈfʌŋɡiː/ or /ˈfʌnd͡ʒiː/. However, all four pronunciations are in use in both countries.
FWIW, I checked a random sample of 62 "fungi" from the previously-mentioned NPR podcasts dataset, which contains 3,199,859 transcribed turns from 105,817 podcasts, comprising more than 10,648 hours. The tally was
|[ˈfʌnd͡ʒaɪ]
|fun-jai
|44
|[ˈfʌŋɡaɪ]
|fun-guy
|15
|[ˈfʌŋɡiː]
|fun-ghee
|3
|[ˈfʌnd͡ʒiː]
|fun-jee
|0
…which supports Wiktionary's summary, especially because at least one of the [ˈfʌŋɡiː] cases had a British accent:
There were also a couple of cases where the speaker didn't commit, e.g.
Update — or this case, where the interviewer tries to keep Americans from being confused by an Australian's pronunciation:
Andrew Read: One of the great things about this paper on the genetically modified fungi is it does raise the scientific interest a lot in the fungi.
Joe Palca: Fungi, or if you prefer, fungi or fungi or funguses, could be used to inject all manner of deadly toxins into disease-carrying mosquitoes.
Philip Taylor said,
January 25, 2026 @ 10:22 am
They are [ˈfʌŋɡiː] ("fun-ghee") for this Briton. Variations in the final vowel I can understand, but rendering of the "g" as [d͡ʒ] beggars belief — are the speakers totally unaware of the accepted pronunciation of "fungus" ?!
Rodger C said,
January 25, 2026 @ 10:25 am
Philip, no more than you're unaware of the accepted pronunciation of "g" before "e" and "i" in Latin derivatives.
Philip Taylor said,
January 25, 2026 @ 10:50 am
Ah well, as we were taught only Classical Latin at school (thank you, Mr Wolfson), I have to confess complete ignorance of any changes to pronunciation subsequent to that period …
Mark Liberman said,
January 25, 2026 @ 11:24 am
See the Wikipedia article on the Traditional English Pronunciation of Latin.
anhweol said,
January 25, 2026 @ 11:32 am
I tried to think of parallel examples, but could only come up with the much less common foci and loci (from focus and locus) where again apparently the soft pronunciation expected from the standard Latin borrowing rules competes with a hard pronunciation by analogy from the singular.
If one wanted to apply revived Classical Latin pronunciation fully to the English word, one would presumably have to modify the first vowel as well… (except in those parts of Northern England where the STRUT vowel comes out as [ʊ] anyway). But from at least Norman times to the nineteenth century, English speakers would have pronounced Latin systematically with soft c's and g's in the relevant positions.
Victor Mair said,
January 25, 2026 @ 11:39 am
Cf. /ˈfʌŋɡɪsaɪd/, /ˈfʌnd͡ʒɪsaɪd/.
Also /ˈfʌndʒɪbəl/ for "fungible" (adj. "able to be substituted for something of equal value or utility", which comes from a completely different root than "fungi; fungicide":
=====
1765 as noun, 1818 as adjective, from Medieval Latin fungibilis, from Latin fungor (“to perform, discharge a duty”) + -ible (“able to”). Originally a legal term,[1] going back to Roman law: res fungibiles (“replaceable things”).
https://en.wiktionary.org/wiki/fungible
TR said,
January 25, 2026 @ 12:16 pm
There's also magus / magi, where the affricate pronunciation in the plural seems more common. And if derivational relatives count, rancid / rancor.
Lolwhites said,
January 25, 2026 @ 12:17 pm
A mushroom goes into a bar. The barman says, "sorry, we don't serve mushrooms here."
"Why not?" asks the mushroom, "I'm a fungi."