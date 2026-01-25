« previous post |

"A Conversation with Toby Kiers, World Champion of Fungus", NYT 1/14/2026 — lots of interesting science, and this bit of sociophonetics:

Q: How do you pronounce “fungi”? Is it “fun-guy,” or “fun-jai,” or “fun-jee,” or “fun-ghee”?

A: I’m all over the place. I’ll start a sentence with “fun-jee” and by the end I’ll say “fun-ghee.” There’s no wrong answer!

Wiktionary says

There are multiple pronunciations in current English use. More American dictionaries favour the pronunciation

/ˈfʌnd͡ʒaɪ/ or /ˈfʌŋɡaɪ/, while more British dictionaries favour the pronunciation /ˈfʌŋɡiː/ or /ˈfʌnd͡ʒiː/. However, all four pronunciations are in use in both countries.

FWIW, I checked a random sample of 62 "fungi" from the previously-mentioned NPR podcasts dataset, which contains 3,199,859 transcribed turns from 105,817 podcasts, comprising more than 10,648 hours. The tally was

[ˈfʌnd͡ʒaɪ] fun-jai 44 [ˈfʌŋɡaɪ] fun-guy 15 [ˈfʌŋɡiː] fun-ghee 3 [ˈfʌnd͡ʒiː] fun-jee 0

…which supports Wiktionary's summary, especially because at least one of the [ˈfʌŋɡiː] cases had a British accent:

Your browser does not support the audio element.

There were also a couple of cases where the speaker didn't commit, e.g.

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Update — or this case, where the interviewer tries to keep Americans from being confused by an Australian's pronunciation:

Andrew Read: One of the great things about this paper on the genetically modified fungi is it does raise the scientific interest a lot in the fungi.

Joe Palca: Fungi, or if you prefer, fungi or fungi or funguses, could be used to inject all manner of deadly toxins into disease-carrying mosquitoes.

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Permalink