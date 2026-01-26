« previous post |

From Weibo:

The sentence (from weibo):

Suīrán wǒ bù dǒng Rìyǔ, dàn wǒ fēicháng kěndìng zhè shì sì gè guórén zǔ pái

虽然我不懂日语，但我非常肯定这是四个国人组排。

"Although I do not understand Japanese, I am very sure that these are four Chinese people forming a team (in an Online Multiplayer Game)."

Indeed they are — and look at how these four players forming Chinese characters with a mixture of Japanese kana to mimic the hanzis' components, intermixing both hiragana and katakana. Ingenious!



Oh, and "beta" from the Greek alphabet also comes into play a few times.



The four names:



1. 什么JB (what a d*ck)

2. 他奶奶的 (lit., "his grandma", meaning "damn it" / "damn his granny"? LOL)

3. 林北 (this is perhaps the only non-cursing "normal" name of the four)

4. 啊对对 (oh yes yes)





I literally "wow-ed" at these four players' ingenuity — and the fifth netizen who found out and posted it online!

[Thanks to anonymous.]

