From Weibo:

008x3o7Rgy1i9na1ztlqbj30kg0trta2.jpg

The sentence (from weibo): 

Suīrán wǒ bù dǒng Rìyǔ, dàn wǒ fēicháng kěndìng zhè shì sì gè guórén zǔ pái

虽然我不懂日语，但我非常肯定这是四个国人组排。

"Although I do not understand Japanese, I am very sure that these are four Chinese people forming a team (in an Online Multiplayer Game)." 

Indeed they are — and look at how these four players forming Chinese characters with a mixture of Japanese kana to mimic the hanzis' components, intermixing both hiragana and katakana. Ingenious! 

Oh, and "beta" from the Greek alphabet also comes into play a few times.

The four names: 


1. 什么JB (what a d*ck)
2. 他奶奶的 (lit., "his grandma", meaning "damn it" / "damn his granny"? LOL)
3. 林北 (this is perhaps the only non-cursing "normal" name of the four) 
4. 啊对对 (oh yes yes)

I literally "wow-ed" at these four players' ingenuity — and the fifth netizen who found out and posted it online! 

[Thanks to anonymous.]

