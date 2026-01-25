« previous post |

Throughout my research and teaching career, I have always emphasized that, when it comes to genuine etymology of Sinitic, what matters are the sounds and meanings of the constituent etyma, going all the way back to the fundamental roots. The shapes of the glyphs used to write the eyma in question are far less important than the sounds and meanings. In fact, discussion of the shapes of the glyphs is often more of a distraction than a benefit to understanding what the true etymologies of given etyma are. We demonstrated that by the sharp disagreements we had over the meanings of the shapes of the ancient glyphs / forms / shapes of such a simple / definite / concise lexeme / morpheme as "woman; female". That is why the sound nǚ and its attendant meaning "woman; female" are more important for Sinitic etymology than is the the three-stroke character 女, albeit the latter derived from more complicated and difficult to explain / interpret forms.

It is for these reasons that I have so strongly supported the works of Axel Schuessler (e.g., ABC Etymological Dictionary of Old Chinese [2007]) and will close this post by concentrating on the sound and meaning of 女 rather than its shape.

By a stroke of good fortune, Rachel Boughton happened to read and comment on part 1 of this post. After a couple of zoom conversations and numerous e-mail exchanges, I was delighted to elicit her views on the deeper significance of 女.

Rachel is a Jungian Analyst who previously has given a lot of thought to 女 / "woman ; female" and has used her findings in her research, teaching, and treatment. She is also a koan teacher and translator with a concentration on the legacy and words of women, though she sometimes takes an interest in a male teacher like Old Zhaozhou, who was a nature mystic, even though his record focuses on his snappy quips.

So that we better understand Rachel's purview and expertise, and its relevance for these posts about women in premodern times, I will quote from her a brief introductory note about koans:

A koan is a teaching phrase or story, sometimes pithy, sometimes long, sometimes from a conversation that was transformational to somebody. The words of a koan become a part of a meditation practice in such a way that the original insight can be shared by the practitioner through their own "aha!" moments. Sometimes this is done in a kind of apprenticeship with a teacher. There are classics used in the west, books like the wumenguan (gateless gate) and the biyanlu (blue cliff record), with many very similar translations, that are the texts for what the Linji/Rinzai school considers a complete curriculum. Finishing that curriculum with its 250 or so koans is usually part of the training for transmission as a Zen Roshi ("old teacher; old master"). Women are hardly ever mentioned in those 250 koans though, despite women having been seminal teachers and some of their records existing in Chinese archives.

What follow are some comments by Rachel on early forms of 女:

I agree that it's hard to see it as kneeling, it's rare that the feet and the "knees" are on the same level in the old bronze and oracle bone characters. I wonder also if the subservient side view may have been an interpretation that came along later (with a shift in the position of women) changing the character from a sinewy line with arms crossed ( https://www.zdic.net/zd/zx/jw/女 — nearly 500 from the 2nd and 1st millennia BC).

to a more pronounced backside and knees, usually squatting, sometimes kneeling.





When I hold my arms in that original position, arms forward, elbows bent with wrists crossed, I am in a position to hold something, perhaps a child, or to express a willingness to cradle or hold something.



Also I am curious about the elbows bent which is the traditional neolithic goddess figurine's usual gesture, sometimes seen cradling the breasts, so ubiquitous that it looks like it might be a ritual gesture for a woman. and later becoming (mis)understood as an image of a standing woman:

Both as a Jungian analyst and as a koan exegete, Rachel has devoted a great deal of attention to 女 ("woman; female"), but even she is unwilling to affirm with absolute confidence what those early forms represent.

So much for the shape of the 女 glyph.

Before closing, what can we say about the sound and meaning of the etymon?

Pronunciation 1

MSM nǚ

"woman; female"

"daughter"

From Proto-Sino-Tibetan *naq (“woman”). Compare Tibetan ཉག་མོ (nyag mo, “woman”) (Hill, 2019).

Pronunciation 2

MSM nǜ

(obsolete on its own in Standard Chinese) "to give one's daughter in marriage; to give as wife"

Exoactive derivation of pronunciation 1 (Schuessler, 2007).

