Old, older, oldest
François Lang sent in the following quandary:
In traditional Chinese society, people like to be thought of and referred to and act as "old", even if they're only in their 50s, because then they thereby gain respect and get perks. In the West, polite people go out of their way to avoid calling someone in their 60s, 70s, and 80s "old", for fear of hurting their feelings. I know, because chronologically I am definitely "old" (though I certainly don't feel that way). It's all a matter of "subjective age".
Thomas said,
January 23, 2026 @ 8:32 am
The real conundrum here is: An older man is typically younger than an old man.
Jonathan Smith said,
January 23, 2026 @ 9:05 am
Old/older/oldest and the like are adjective/comparative form/superlative form; these aren't like small < medium < large.
Other considerations might be that "old man" is kind of lexicalized, and "older" can mean "on the old side".
Bob Ladd said,
January 23, 2026 @ 9:48 am
Yes, @Thomas has identified what I think François Lang was really asking about. There seem to be a number of contexts where the comparative form of an adjective can be used to mean "somewhat [ADJ]", "rather [ADJ]", while the basic form of the adjective is left to refer to more extreme end of a contextually implicit scale. Hence "old" means "near the top end of the normal human age scale" while "older" just means "older than me" or "older than the median".
Compare: "we'll need this for the cold weather" with "we'll need this once the colder weather starts". Here "cold" means "as cold as it usually gets here", where "colder" means "colder than now, relatively/moderately cold".
Or: "he bought a cheap car after his business failed" with "because of his financial difficulties he's driving a cheaper car these days". "Cheap" really implies something that might not make it through the next inspection; "cheaper" could mean simply that he had to downgrade from a Mercedes to a Chevrolet.
I'm not sure how widely this use of the comparative can be generalized, but it certainly doesn't seem to be unique to "old".