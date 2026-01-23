« previous post |

François Lang sent in the following quandary:

Here is something I've been wondering about.

"Old" is the positive form of the adjective, and "older" the comparative. So "older" should mean more old than simply "old".

However, although in my late 60s, I might take umbrage at being described as "an older man", I would be genuinely upset at being described as "an old man".

In traditional Chinese society, people like to be thought of and referred to and act as "old", even if they're only in their 50s, because then they thereby gain respect and get perks. In the West, polite people go out of their way to avoid calling someone in their 60s, 70s, and 80s "old", for fear of hurting their feelings. I know, because chronologically I am definitely "old" (though I certainly don't feel that way). It's all a matter of "subjective age".

Selected readings

How old people feel compared with their actual age, their so-called “subjective age” (SA), is a central indicator of individual aging experiences and predicts developmental outcomes, such as health and mortality, across the life span. We investigated the multidimensional structure of SA with respect to specific life domains, focusing on domain differences as well as age group differences and age-related changes. Furthermore, we inspected the relationship between SA and how people perceive their future as old persons (future self-views).

Permalink