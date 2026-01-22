Authenticity of pronunciation
[This is a guest post by M. Paul Shore]
Because my January 19th post about the pronunciation of "Davos" has attracted a number of comments on the general question of what degree of pronunciational authenticity mainstream and semi-mainstream broadcasters should attempt for foreign proper nouns and, occasionally, common nouns, and under what circumstances, I've decided to submit this new post on that general question rather than have my thoughts about it buried in that previous thread.
Because discussions of the question tend to stagnate and become nearly meaningless as a result of the assumption or near-assumption that there can be only two categories of authenticity, namely "authentic" and "inauthentic", I’d like to take a stand against that binary thinking and propose that four basic levels of authenticity be recognized:
Zero Attempted Authenticity (ZAA): Broadcaster simply pronounces foreign nouns, or their conventional alphabetical transcriptions, according to the typical alphabet-letter sound values of his or her native language. Generally not an honorable way to go. Also placed in this category would be longstanding alternative versions of foreign nouns, however justifiable or unjustifiable, such as "Brunswick" for Braunschweig, or "Florence" for "Firenze".
Non-Xenophonetic Authenticity (NXA): Broadcaster pronounces foreign words as closely as possible to the foreign original while staying within the phonetic repertory and normal sound-patterns of his or her native language, but not being bound by that native language's typical alphabet-letter sound values. For example, an English-language broadcaster could follow Venezuelan pronunciation and say "Benesuela" for "Venezuela" (while not affecting a Venezuelan accent) because that uses no non-English sounds and no non-English sound patterns, though it doesn't follow the typical alphabet-letter sound values. This is the level all broadcasters should aim for, in my opinion, particularly because it respects the self-consistent, self-contained phonetic integrity of the native language (whatever that may be), and strikes a compromise among the often fervid proponents of the various possible approaches.
Partial Xenophonetic Authenticity (PXA): Broadcaster pronounces foreign words using some sounds and/or sound-patterns outside his or her native language's repertories. This can be as simple and semi-inconspicuous as, say, tossing in a nasal vowel for the name "Emmanuel Macron"; or it can be considerably more elaborate, with a concomitant increased risk of irritating the viewers and listeners. PXA can be done either advisedly or naïvely. Ideally, the broadcasters doing it advisedly should have a little linguistics knowledge so as to understand that all languages have limits to their repertories of sounds and sound-patterns, fostering a sense of how far it might be appropriate for them to go. Those who do it naïvely can be rather toxic, because they often imagine their pronunciations to be much more authentic than they actually are, and they seem to have no idea of what a huge variety of sounds there are in the languages of the world and how hard it would be to master them even for the few dozen most common languages; and they tend to be remarkably self-righteous about it all.
Full Xenophonetic Authenticity (FXA): Broadcaster pronounces the foreign words exactly as a native speaker would (though, perhaps hypocritically, ignoring the existence of dialectical variants), in effect momentarily stepping out of the broadcasting language and into the foreign language. Generally achievable only by native-bilingual broadcasters, though PXA types are often gripped by the fantasy that they can achieve it too. Frequently irritating to viewers and listeners even when done perfectly.
In addition to these four categories, I dream of an even higher fifth category, namely Xenogrammatical and Xenophonetic Authenticity (XXA), in which broadcasters would be forced, upon pain of being accused of racism, to inflect the foreign nouns they use according to the foreign language's rules. For example, you could have a broadcast news report that went something like the following: "Moskva has been at the top of today's news. President Trump went to Moskvu amid hopes for an agreement with President Putinym, even as critics speculated that he was merely trying to improve relations with Moskvoy as a counterweight to Běijīng. As soon as Trump was in Moskve, he made a short speech reiterating that he considers himself a friend of President Putina, and mentioning that he had brought President Putinu a gift of Idaho caviar as a symbol of the cultural links between the United States and Rossiey". I can't describe the glee with which, if I were the newly appointed president of PBS or NPR, I'd confront my news staff with this requirement. And to their objection "We're speaking English, not a foreign language", I'd reply "Oh, really? Then what's with all the put-on Spanish accents?" Hopefully a de-escalation down to NXA would soon follow, though that's probably being absurdly overoptimistic.
Non-U.S. readers of the preceding should understand that the nonprofit networks PBS (Public Broadcasting Service, so-called; not actually a government-run operation as the name might be taken to indicate) and NPR (National Public Radio, similarly so-called) are particularly frequent offenders of the excessive-PXA and overused-FXA types–especially, and wildly disproportionately, when it comes to Spanish–accounting for my preoccupation with them.
Jonathan Smith said,
January 22, 2026 @ 9:02 am
Well I agree in the sense there is a popular perception that say a non-Anglospheric personal name can be pronounced either "correctly" i.e. a la the original language or "incorrectly" and so naturally we should aim for "correctly." There is even a semi-sophisticated view that "we" "code-switch" for such names, when actually (1) "we" just pronounce them various kinds of wrong, and (2) "code-switching" for such names is in fact neither practical nor desirable: instead, if available, one would be well-advised to use as model the versions of heritage speakers of the pertinent language, which are of the English-phonology-normalized, uncontrived "NXA" type (note: ignore the fact these these people naturally think their pronunciations are "correct" in the sense up above.)
ajay said,
January 22, 2026 @ 9:09 am
There is another option, which is "use whichever version makes your meaning clearest to your audience, however wildly inconsistent this may be". For example, I am fully aware that "Chiang Kai-shek" is not a very good way of representing how most L1 Mandarin speakers pronounce the name of the former Generalissimo. However, if I am writing about him for a generalist audience in the UK, I emphatically do not care. The important thing is for me to use the term that they are familiar with, so they know who I am talking about. Similarly, I know it's pronounced "Meh-hee-co" in Spanish. I know that's what the inhabitants call it. I don't care, I am not going to call it that if I am speaking to a load of English-speakers who know it as "Meck-sick-o". I am trying to communicate here, and I will do whatever is most likely to get my message across to my intended audience.
VVOV said,
January 22, 2026 @ 9:33 am
Since this discussion has been moved to a new thread, and both versions of the OP have specifically complained about the treatment of Spanish in U.S. broadcast media… I'll restate my view that Spanish in the U.S. context has a special status that other non-English languages don't. About 45 million Americans speak Spanish at home, which is about 15% of the entire U.S. population and over 10x more than the next most widely spoken non-English language (Mandarin). It is a reasonable assumption that many viewers/listeners (and the broadcasters/journalists/content creators) for a given piece of English-language media in the U.S. will also speak/understand Spanish, to an extent that simply doesn't hold for any other language (e.g., Swiss German in the "Davos" example).
The OP imagines, in quite politically inflected terms by the way, that the use of "xenophonetic" Spanish pronunciations in U.S. media is always a self-conscious affectation aimed at complying with an imagined woke agenda or avoiding accusations of racism. I think they underestimate how widespread English-Spanish code-switching and bilingualism is, and that many broadcasters may be reflecting usage that occurs more widely in their own idiolect and speech community, not only in the artificial context of a radio/TV broadcast.
VVOV said,
January 22, 2026 @ 9:41 am
To addend the second paragraph – I acknowledge that these pronunciation choices do sometimes act as political shibboleths. But I think the OP overstates the influence of that as a motivating factor.
Victor Mair said,
January 22, 2026 @ 9:44 am
I would also like to mention that, when you use ATMs, want to register for a hotel, call a business or other organization over the phone, interact with government agencies, etc., Spanish is almost always offered as a option.
It's almost like French for anything you do in Canada.
Mai Kuha said,
January 22, 2026 @ 10:04 am
Four things:
I'm just one data point, but for me personally switching to Spanish phonology (and occasionally the phonologies of other languages) for proper nouns in Spanish is largely not performative. Rather, I have often felt strangled, trapped, and diminished by the relentlessly U.S.-centric perspectives that I tend to be engulfed in, and those "Benesuela" moments restore me to the sanity of regaining access to other perspectives.
In the aftermath of recent events, I could swear I heard some non-Spanish-speaking supporters of the current administration refer to Nicolás Ma[ð]uro — can anyone confirm? If they did, I don't understand that at all.
"Afghanistan" pronounced by Amna Nawaz and Joe Biden:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Aw_znzQQyHA
This article unpacks some of these complexities:
Hall-Lew, Lauren, Elizabeth Coppock, and Rebecca L. Starr. "Indexing political persuasion: Variation in the Iraq vowels." American Speech 85, no. 1 (2010): 91-102.
https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Lauren-Hall-Lew/publication/238440040_Indexing_political_persuasion_Variation_in_the_Iraq_vowels/links/02e7e531f2756871b1000000/Indexing-political-persuasion-Variation-in-the-Iraq-vowels.pdf
sam said,
January 22, 2026 @ 10:55 am
There's a further fun nuance with approximational xenophonetics, namely that the donor and receiver languages might disagree about what's the 'closest'/'best' approximation. For example, most native speakers of most languages lacking dental fricatives seem to hear those as closest to /s/ and /z/ and would render an English loanword using them, but a native English speaker might prefer to map the dental fricatives to /t/ and /d/ or even /f/ and /v/, on the basis that there exist well-known native English lects that do just that but very few that map them to /s/ and /z/.
Another wrinkle is where one receiving speaker has a great approximation, but it causes trouble for another speaker due to lect differences, e.g. 'Myanmar', which has no /r/ in the final syllable in the donor language but rather an open vowel, which a non-rhotic speaker will produce ~acceptably from the spelling, but which causes disaster for rhotic speakers either reading from the spelling or trying to correctly map non-rhotic phonemes to their lect.
Scott P. said,
January 22, 2026 @ 11:02 am
I think it perfectly reasonable for a speaker of a language to use place names from that language for foreign words. Folks of whatever language don't agonize about Spanish speakers referring to "Londres" or "Nueva York," or the French calling it "Edimbourgh". It's just what those places are called in those languages.
Viseguy said,
January 22, 2026 @ 11:14 am
I agree with @Scott P. "Benesuela" is not English; "Venezuela" is. English-language broadcasters may reasonably be expected to speak English.
Jarek Weckwerth said,
January 22, 2026 @ 11:16 am
I agree with Scott P., and find the first two sets (avoid Brunswick and do Benesuela) contentious.
Countries in particular, and many major cities, have native names in most major languages (maybe even all — I don't know). Venezuela is an English word composed of English phonemes. You may adopt NXA or the upper levels for lesser-known names but not for countries and those other locations that have native names in the "recipient" language. Like Brunswick.
But this has been said on LL many, many times.
On the other hand, to say that Spanish /beneˈswela/ contains no non-English sounds or patterns is simply factually wrong. English would not have full vowels in the unstressed syllables, and /a/, which would have to be done as TRAP for "authenticity", is not allowed word-finally.