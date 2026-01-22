« previous post |

[This is a guest post by M. Paul Shore]

Because my January 19th post about the pronunciation of "Davos" has attracted a number of comments on the general question of what degree of pronunciational authenticity mainstream and semi-mainstream broadcasters should attempt for foreign proper nouns and, occasionally, common nouns, and under what circumstances, I've decided to submit this new post on that general question rather than have my thoughts about it buried in that previous thread.



Because discussions of the question tend to stagnate and become nearly meaningless as a result of the assumption or near-assumption that there can be only two categories of authenticity, namely "authentic" and "inauthentic", I’d like to take a stand against that binary thinking and propose that four basic levels of authenticity be recognized:

Zero Attempted Authenticity (ZAA): Broadcaster simply pronounces foreign nouns, or their conventional alphabetical transcriptions, according to the typical alphabet-letter sound values of his or her native language. Generally not an honorable way to go. Also placed in this category would be longstanding alternative versions of foreign nouns, however justifiable or unjustifiable, such as "Brunswick" for Braunschweig, or "Florence" for "Firenze".



Non-Xenophonetic Authenticity (NXA): Broadcaster pronounces foreign words as closely as possible to the foreign original while staying within the phonetic repertory and normal sound-patterns of his or her native language, but not being bound by that native language's typical alphabet-letter sound values. For example, an English-language broadcaster could follow Venezuelan pronunciation and say "Benesuela" for "Venezuela" (while not affecting a Venezuelan accent) because that uses no non-English sounds and no non-English sound patterns, though it doesn't follow the typical alphabet-letter sound values. This is the level all broadcasters should aim for, in my opinion, particularly because it respects the self-consistent, self-contained phonetic integrity of the native language (whatever that may be), and strikes a compromise among the often fervid proponents of the various possible approaches.



Partial Xenophonetic Authenticity (PXA): Broadcaster pronounces foreign words using some sounds and/or sound-patterns outside his or her native language's repertories. This can be as simple and semi-inconspicuous as, say, tossing in a nasal vowel for the name "Emmanuel Macron"; or it can be considerably more elaborate, with a concomitant increased risk of irritating the viewers and listeners. PXA can be done either advisedly or naïvely. Ideally, the broadcasters doing it advisedly should have a little linguistics knowledge so as to understand that all languages have limits to their repertories of sounds and sound-patterns, fostering a sense of how far it might be appropriate for them to go. Those who do it naïvely can be rather toxic, because they often imagine their pronunciations to be much more authentic than they actually are, and they seem to have no idea of what a huge variety of sounds there are in the languages of the world and how hard it would be to master them even for the few dozen most common languages; and they tend to be remarkably self-righteous about it all.



Full Xenophonetic Authenticity (FXA): Broadcaster pronounces the foreign words exactly as a native speaker would (though, perhaps hypocritically, ignoring the existence of dialectical variants), in effect momentarily stepping out of the broadcasting language and into the foreign language. Generally achievable only by native-bilingual broadcasters, though PXA types are often gripped by the fantasy that they can achieve it too. Frequently irritating to viewers and listeners even when done perfectly.



In addition to these four categories, I dream of an even higher fifth category, namely Xenogrammatical and Xenophonetic Authenticity (XXA), in which broadcasters would be forced, upon pain of being accused of racism, to inflect the foreign nouns they use according to the foreign language's rules. For example, you could have a broadcast news report that went something like the following: "Moskva has been at the top of today's news. President Trump went to Moskvu amid hopes for an agreement with President Putinym, even as critics speculated that he was merely trying to improve relations with Moskvoy as a counterweight to Běijīng. As soon as Trump was in Moskve, he made a short speech reiterating that he considers himself a friend of President Putina, and mentioning that he had brought President Putinu a gift of Idaho caviar as a symbol of the cultural links between the United States and Rossiey". I can't describe the glee with which, if I were the newly appointed president of PBS or NPR, I'd confront my news staff with this requirement. And to their objection "We're speaking English, not a foreign language", I'd reply "Oh, really? Then what's with all the put-on Spanish accents?" Hopefully a de-escalation down to NXA would soon follow, though that's probably being absurdly overoptimistic.



Non-U.S. readers of the preceding should understand that the nonprofit networks PBS (Public Broadcasting Service, so-called; not actually a government-run operation as the name might be taken to indicate) and NPR (National Public Radio, similarly so-called) are particularly frequent offenders of the excessive-PXA and overused-FXA types–especially, and wildly disproportionately, when it comes to Spanish–accounting for my preoccupation with them.

