Submissive woman or bound slave: interpreting oracle bone forms as a Rorschach test
« previous post |
We've been discussing the oracle bone form (late 2nd millennium BC) of nǚ女 ("woman; female"):
(WP)
I've always felt that it shows the profile of a submissive, kneeling female figure with her arms crossed in front of her (I say this after examining scores of variants of OB forms of 女).
Lately, however, some scholars have interpreted the oracle bone graph in radically different ways, e.g., the figure is a slave with arms bound in front of or behind him.
If that is the case, how do we get to "woman; female", which nǚ 女 (during the last three millennia), both by itself and as the radical (Kangxi no. 38) of hundreds (681) of other graphs having to do with women or feminine affairs / characteristics as it has indubitably signified during the last three millennia?
So I asked Axel Schuessler, the foremost etymologist of Old Sinitic, how he would interpret the oracle bone forms of nǚ 女. He replied:
—–
PS: à propos graphs being like Rorschach tests: the interpretation says sometimes more about the viewer that the graph itself. This graph meaning ‘woman’ makes people (naturally) look for anatomical markers, i.e. breasts; those living in a modern left ideology look for oppression of women everywhere and promptly find it, hence woman as slave.
I think this is the sort of painting Axel had in mind:
Selected readings
- "Women's script wins in the end" (1/19/26)
- "Women's writing: dead or alive" (10/2/20)
- "Misogyny as reflected in Chinese characters" (12/25/15)
- "Women's words" (2/2/16)
- "Pinyin memoirs" (8/13/16)
- "Nüshu" Wikipedia