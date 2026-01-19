« previous post |

From M. Paul Shore (of partial Swiss German ancestry; former Linguistics major) to PBS News staff:

I realize this email may arrive too late, but is there any hope that, for this year's World Economic Forum season, the PBS News Hour might be able to start pronouncing the name of the town where that meeting is held in a reasonably close English-language approximation? (In other words you don't have to put on a dirndls-and-lederhosen accent to say it, even if many of your journalists insist on doing the equivalent for Spanish.) For decades, broadcast news media in the Anglosphere have been pronouncing it "DA-vōs", as if a town in eastern Switzerland had, for no identifiable reason, been slapped with a Greek name (like Kavos or Stavros). In fact, though the name "Davos" was ultimately derived from southern-Swiss Romance dialects centuries ago, its pronunciation (along with its spelling) has become fairly Germanicized: in Standard German it's pronounced "da-FŌS" (or, sometimes, "da-VŌS"), with variants in the Swiss German language (Schwiizerdütsch, which is not to be confused with the Swiss variety of Standard German) that include "Tafaas" and "Tafaa" (stress on the second syllable).

I'm sure that some people's reaction to this will be "everybody in the Anglosphere says 'DA-vōs', it's hopeless to try to diverge from that". I disagree. It wasn't that long ago that English-speakers routinely pronounced "Chile" as "chilly": did that mean PBS was obligated to say "chilly" forever? In a PBS-world where reverence for the Spanish language is so extreme that to not flip the "r" in "Maduro" and not de-aspirate the "t" in "Latino" practically count as racist hate-crimes, I think we can do better for the Swiss town of Davos.

Addendum (also from M. Paul Shore)

For whatever light this may shed on the evolution of the name "Davos" here's another Swiss pronunciation, which neither the English nor the German nor the Alemannic Wikipedia article acknowledges: "da-FAU", spoken at 0:14 and (indirectly) 0:42 of the following short video by an energetic young promoter of Walser culture and the Prättigau region (which latter she's careful to explain is near Davos but doesn't actually include it): https://www.youtube.com/shorts/CIX2pDRFxyc Note the second-syllable similarity to the Romansh Tavau.

The town name is claimed to derive from Latin tubus allegedly meaning "ravine", although I don't see any acknowledgement of such a meaning in the Oxford Latin Dictionary 1996 corrected First Edition, which is the edition I happen to have lying around. Clearly the stress shifted at some point from the first syllable to the second, and the "b" became a "v" and then, in some places, a spoken "f". Which all raises the question, how similar is the unfortunate pronunciation "DA-vōs" to the most recent non-Germanic antecent of the name? Hopefully the stubborn advocates of "DA-vōs", to the extent there are any, wouldn't be astute enough to figure that out and then say "Well, we're just saying the original version of the name"—but you never know.

