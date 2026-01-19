Women's script wins in the end
Compared to the previous Julesy presentation, "This might be the most hated film in Korea" (see "Hangul and Buddhism" [1/16/26]), today's video is tame, but the consequences of what she describes — the advent of a phonetic script to replace a logographic / morphosyllabic script — were profound.
Let's face it: Chinese characters / sinographs (hanzi / kanji / hanja / hántự 漢字) are difficult to master and they are multitudinous, so hard to maintain. It takes a lot of time and effort to be proficient in them, especially when their use was restricted to writing the long dead Classical Chinese / Literary Sinitic (hànwén / kanbun / hanmun / hánvăn 漢文), and there were no conventions for employing them to compose in vernacular (viz., write the way you speak) until the Buddhists legitimized such writing. Although Julesy doesn't say so explicitly, that is the gist (the subtext) of her narrative: writing with hanja was a bear, and it was androcentric.
I don't want to put words in Julesy's mouth, but I will add that I believe scribalism — throughout history — except in extremely rare circumstances, before modern times was essentially reserved for men. It was a virtue for women to be illiterate, and it was a vice for them to be literate. Think of Elizabeth Wayland Barber's seminal volume: Women's Work, The First 20,000 Years: Women, Cloth, and Society In Early Times (1994).
In East Asia, we have documented that women were proponents / practitioners of easier (phonetic) writing systems, e.g., nǚshū 女書 ("women's writing") in late imperial southern China, created and used by female commoners; onna-de おんなで / 女手 ("women's hand", i.e., hiragana syllabary), used by Lady Murasaki Shikibu to write The Tale of Genji in 11th-century Japan; and now we're learning that, throughout the more than five centuries of the Choson Dynasty (1392-1910), it was women who kept alive the flickering flame of King Sejong's brilliant invention of Hangul.
In terms of gender (im)balance in society, without the slightest doubt, China — now, as in the past (except for 609-705 AD and 1861-1908) — is an androcentric polity:
Currently, the Chinese Communist Party's Politburo, its top decision-making body, has zero women members, marking the first time in 25 years this has happened, following the retirement of Sun Chunlan in 2023 and no female appointments in 2022. Historically, only six women have ever served as full members of the Politburo, and none have ever sat on the even more powerful Politburo Standing Committee. (AIO)
Korea, North and South, has a phonetic script — Hangul; Japan has three phonetic scripts — hiragana, katakana, and romaji (and we are all very much aware that it has a female prime minister — the Communist Party of China won't let us forget that for one moment).
Keep your eye on the Chinese Politburo and its Standing Committee. If ever a woman (or women) should be appointed to either body, especially the latter one, the chances of China acquiring an official phonetic script will be greatly enhanced. My prognostication for the future phoneticization of writing in China may seem somewhat bizarre, but it has a basis in historical reality.
The stark male dominance of the CCP Politburo and its Standing Committee — at a deep psychological level — is an index of anti-phoneticism in writing.
—
As my omniscient Mother used to say, "Put that in your pipe and smoke it".
Pictogram (象形): a woman with breasts kneeling or standing. In the modern form, the pictogram is reversed from the Oracle Bone script form, and is "facing" toward the right edge of the character: the enclosed area (bounded on the right side by the downward-curving second stroke of the modern form) is the remnant of the figure's right breast, while the figure's left breast has disappeared.
Graphically cognate to 母 (mǔ, “mother”) and 毋, which has developed similarly, but also includes dots for nipples and has retained both breasts. Compare Egyptian .
Etymology
From Proto-Sino-Tibetan *naq (“woman”). Compare Tibetan ཉག་མོ (nyag mo, “woman”) (Hill, 2019)
Philip Taylor said,
January 19, 2026 @ 9:35 am
When you say (write) "the chances of China acquiring an official phonetic script will be greatly enhanced", Victor, is Hanyu Pinyin not "an official phonetic script" ? Ever since starting to learn Mandarin Chinese some 20+ years ago, I have always believed that Hanyu Pinyin was (and is) "the official phonetic script" of Mandarin Chinese ("putonghua"). And whilst I don't for one second regard Wikipedia as authoritative, it is perhaps worth noting that it states (in part) "Hanyu Pinyin, […], officially the Chinese Phonetic Alphabet" and "Pinyin is the official romanization system used in China, Singapore, and Taiwan".
wgj said,
January 19, 2026 @ 10:25 am
The last female politician in Communist China who (publicly) cared about language was … Jiang Qing (AKA Madam Mao)?
Victor Mair said,
January 19, 2026 @ 10:35 am
Mao Zedong and Zhou Enlai wanted to develop Pinyin as an official phonetic script for China, and they enlisted Zhou Youguang (1906-2017) to lead a team of linguists and language reformers to develop such a romanization. It would have become a reality had not Stalin talked them out of it. In the end, and up to now, it was only allowed to become a tool for phonetic annotation. See Peter Hessler's Oracle Bones: A Journey Through Time in China (2006).
Nonetheless, as I have pointed out endlessly, through creeping digraphia, romanized inputting, informal messaging, and other means, pinyin is gradually becoming a de facto — though still not official — romanization for Mandarin / Putonghua.