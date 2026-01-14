« previous post |

Everyone who knows me is aware that the snail is my totem, my logo. When my students are too tense or anxious, I will enjoin them: "wō/guāniú jīngshén, mànman lái 蝸牛精神,慢慢來" ("[have / adopt a] snail spirit, take your time"). I even had a pet snail, Arnold, for five and a half years.

To Feel at Home in a New Place, It Helps to Think Like a Snail

When I moved abroad, I found the slimy mollusks everywhere. Then they taught me how to adapt.

By Gabe Bullard, The New York Times Magazine (12/30/25)

The author describes his relocation to Switzerland:

I knew moving from the United States, where I had lived my entire life, to the village outside Basel where my wife was born would bring some confusion. But protection for snails? We were two blocks from the border with France, where snails are served in garlicky butter sauce. On the Swiss side, snails seemed about as common as squirrels back home. They were under trees, on fence posts and stuck to the sides of houses. I even saw a few tiny shells in the mailbox, hiding behind my immigration forms.

The snails and their apparent protected status sent me into a spiral of anxiety. I walked with my head down, afraid that one smushed shell would cost me my visa, or result in what I was learning were the two most common Swiss punishments: a lecture (delivered for, say, not cleaning the lint trap) or a fine (for just about anything else). The snails, meanwhile, were indifferent to my presence, much like the locals when I ungrammatically asked for water in restaurants or peanut butter in the grocery store. Even the word for snail — Schnecke — taunted me. I knew it because it’s also the name of the hazelnut-filled pastry spirals I saw in bakeries. Slugs are Nacktschnecken — “naked snails.” Why did snails get their own word (and snack) but not slugs? Lost in the logic of the language, I felt like a Faultier — a sloth, literally a “lazy animal.”

Etymological notes

snail

From Middle English snayl, snail, from the Old English sneġel, from Proto-Germanic *snagilaz. Cognate with Low German Snagel, Snâel, Snâl (“snail”), German Schnegel (“slug”). Compare also Old Norse snigill, from Proto-Germanic *snigilaz.

(Wiktionary)

common name for a small gastropod on land or in fresh water, Middle English snail, from Old English snægl, from Proto-Germanic *snagila (source also of Old Saxon snegil, Old Norse snigill, Danish snegl, Swedish snigel, Middle High German snegel, dialectal German Schnegel, Old High German snecko, German Schnecke "snail"). This is reconstructed to be from *snog-, a variant of PIE root *sneg- "to crawl, creep; creeping thing" (see snake (n.)). The word essentially is a diminutive form of Old English snaca "snake," etymologically, "creeping thing." Snail also formerly was used of slugs. Symbolic of slowness at least since c. 1000; snail's pace "very slow pace" is attested from c. 1400. Related: Snaily; snailish; snailing.

(etymonline)

Speculative correspondence

I'm confident the syllable wo1 蜗 refers, in etymological terms, to the whorl of the snail's shell — compare wo1 涡 'whirlpool, eddy', etc.

(JS)

I think this is a useful suggestion. For other existing etymological proposals for wo1 蜗, see Wiktionary.

whirl (alt. whorl)

From Middle English whirlen, contracted from earlier *whirvelen, *whervelen, possibly from Old English *hwyrflian, *hweorflian (attested in hwirflung, hwerflung (“change, vicissitude”)), frequentative form of Old English hweorfan (“to turn”), itself from Proto-West Germanic *hwerban, from Proto-Germanic *hwerbaną (“to turn”); or perhaps from Old Norse hvirfla (“to go round, spin”). Cognate with Dutch wervelen (“to whirl, swirl”), German wirbeln (“to whirl, swirl”), Danish hvirvle (“to whirl”), Swedish virvla (older spelling hvirfla), Albanian vorbull (“a whirl”). Related to whirr and wharve.

From Middle English whirl, wherwille, whorwhil, wervel, from Old English hwirfel, hwyrfel (“whirlpool”), from Proto-West Germanic *hwirbil, from Proto-Germanic *hwirbilaz, *hwarbilaz (“swirl, whirl, whirlpool”), equivalent to wharve +‎ -el; and also Old Norse hvirfill (“ring, circle, crown”), whence Danish hvirvel (“cowlick”), Dutch werveling(“whirling, vortex”), German Low German Warvel (“whirl, whirlpool”), German Wirbel (“whirl, whirlpool”).

(Wiktionary)

Whorl, snail, nautilus… have as many (or more) cosmic implications as the dodecahedron, which we will shortly be revisiting.