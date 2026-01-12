« previous post |

P.O. wrote to ask for help in analyzing this phrase from season 2, episode 5 of The Crown:

Your browser does not support the video tag.

They're stopping the palace evolve

in keeping with the rest of the world.

The context is

I would recommend getting rid of an entire generation of courtier.

The old school, stuck in the past.

Ostriches with their heads buried in the sand.

They're stopping the palace evolve in keeping with the rest of the world.

In this context, stopping means "not letting", and the phrasing "They're not letting the palace evolve" would have been unproblematic, even for an American like P.O.

There are other examples Out There of "stopping NP V" meaning "not letting NP V", for example:

[link] Pretty sure there was no way of stopping him leave at the time.

[link] Zay is reeling with the thought of being away from those he loves under the scrutiny from whatever, or whomever, it is that’s stopping them escape.

[link] Laugharne pushed hard in both halves, and managed to keep the Quins quiet in the second, stopping them score any more points whilst scoring 44 points.

I'll leave it to our UK readers to explain what the regional, temporal, and sociological associations of this construction are.

Permalink