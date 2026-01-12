"Stopping the palace evolve"
P.O. wrote to ask for help in analyzing this phrase from season 2, episode 5 of The Crown:
They're stopping the palace evolve
in keeping with the rest of the world.
The context is
I would recommend getting rid of an entire generation of courtier.
The old school, stuck in the past.
Ostriches with their heads buried in the sand.
They're stopping the palace evolve in keeping with the rest of the world.
In this context, stopping means "not letting", and the phrasing "They're not letting the palace evolve" would have been unproblematic, even for an American like P.O.
There are other examples Out There of "stopping NP V" meaning "not letting NP V", for example:
[link] Pretty sure there was no way of stopping him leave at the time.
[link] Zay is reeling with the thought of being away from those he loves under the scrutiny from whatever, or whomever, it is that’s stopping them escape.
[link] Laugharne pushed hard in both halves, and managed to keep the Quins quiet in the second, stopping them score any more points whilst scoring 44 points.
I'll leave it to our UK readers to explain what the regional, temporal, and sociological associations of this construction are.
jhh said,
January 12, 2026 @ 7:57 pm
I can't find an example on line, but I could swear that I heard my nephews, maybe a decade ago, talking about a new "evolve" of a Pokemon character… it meant a new, higher, evolutionary stage.
Joe said,
January 12, 2026 @ 7:58 pm
I don't speak British English but I think I've seen it much more often as "stop X Y-ing", e.g. "stopping the palace evolving", whereas Americans would add a "from" in "stop X from Y-ing".
Can you find examples in which the first verb is conjugated as "stop" instead of "stopping"? I wonder if the ear just abhors two -ing's so close together.
Jonathan Smith said,
January 12, 2026 @ 8:43 pm
This goes beyond stop but IDK how far… one certainly finds many "stop NP coming" and "prevent NP coming" and the like on e.g. BBC news. Also curious about +/- -ing…