January 10, 2026

Knowing full well that 漢文 ("Sinitic Writing; Classical Chinese; Literary Sinitic") is pronounced Hànwén in Modern Standard Mandarin (MSM), Kanbun in Japanese, and Hanmun in Korean, I wanted to know how it is pronounced in Vietnamese, and was directed to this resource,  "Another Nôm Lookup Tool based on Unicode", where I learned that it is Hán văn.

I also learned that, pronounced háng, 漢 can mean "to stand with groin open".

 

Selected readings

[Thanks to Bill Hannas and Steve O'Harrow]

