Online lookup tool for Vietnamese character usages
« previous post |
Knowing full well that 漢文 ("Sinitic Writing; Classical Chinese; Literary Sinitic") is pronounced Hànwén in Modern Standard Mandarin (MSM), Kanbun in Japanese, and Hanmun in Korean, I wanted to know how it is pronounced in Vietnamese, and was directed to this resource, "Another Nôm Lookup Tool based on Unicode", where I learned that it is Hán văn.
I also learned that, pronounced háng, 漢 can mean "to stand with groin open".
Selected readings
- "Words in Vietnamese" (10/2/18)
- "Sinographic memory in Vietnamese writing" (4/16/14)
- "Vietnamese in Chinese and Nom characters" (5/28/13)
- "Sino-Vietnamese poster" (12/4/17) (note the joined syllables on the poster)
- "Prolific code-switching in Vietnamese" (4/14/16)
- "On the propinquity of Vietnamese and Sinitic" (5/11/18)
- "On the propinquity of Vietnamese and Sinitic" (3/16/20)
- "Vietnamese without diacritics" (3/16/20)
- "Diacriticless Vietnamese on a sign in San Francisco" (9/30/18)
- "Words in Vietnamese" (10/2/18)
- "Vietnamese nail shop" (10/21/18)
- "The inevitability (or not) of diacritical marks" (10/23/18)
- "Diacriticless Vietnamese, part 2" (10/27/18)
- "German with pseudo-Vietnamese diacritics" (4/12/18)
- "Fancy diacritics" (3/5/20)
[Thanks to Bill Hannas and Steve O'Harrow]