This is one of many different formats of picture books for the illiterate adults that developed in Japan during late imperial history:



Early 20th-century Buddhist rebus-style text from Japan. Although labeled by the British Library as a Heart Sūtra for the illiterate, the Library of Congress identifies it as the “Hymn of Praise to Kannon for the Illiterate” (Kannon mekura wasan). (Source)

It comes from a fascinating article by Hunter Dukes in The Public Domain Review (1/12/22).

This type of Buddhist-inspired illustrated literature fits right in with the long-term research project I carried out on biànwén 變文 ("transformation texts") and biànxiàng 變相 ("transformation tableaux" — WP [Chinese], WP [Japanese]), which date back more than a millennium to Dunhuang in the Tang period, and on Japanese etoki 絵解 ("picture explanation") from around the same period.

In the late 70s, when I was deeply involved in studies on bianwen, bianxiang, and etoki, the leading scholar on the latter genre was Barbara Ruch, and it was she who enticed me to leave Harvard and come to Penn, for which I am eternally grateful. As I have mentioned in several earlier Language Log posts and elsewhere, the popular performers of illustrated narratives on the byways and highways of medieval China, Japan, and Tibet were often women, although men (monks) were known to deliver them in more formal settings (e.g., temples).

