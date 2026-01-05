Weltarsch
« previous post |
The first six panels of today's SMBC:
The mouse-over title: "It's a beautiful-ass concept."
The aftercomic:
Interestingly, the Wiktionary entry lists the literal meaning in third place, presumably because current frequency of use is the ordering principle?
In contrast, the OED puts the literal meaning first, since it orders senses by age —
to attack or harm (a person) physically, esp. in order to punish or subdue; to beat up. Hence: to defeat or humiliate; to exhaust or tire out.
…with citations back to 1741:
1741 Yes (says he) you are a d——d, impudent, stinking, cursed, confounded Jade, and I have a great mind to kick your A——. (H. Fielding, Shamela vi. 13)
1855 I don't care a damn; if the adjutant comes near me I'll kick his arse. (Allen's Indian Mail 29 January 41/1)
The metaphorical sense "to act roughly or aggressively; to be powerful or assertive" is only traced back to 1977, and is not distinguished from the (even more abstract) sense that Wiktionary glosses as "To be very impressive".
Following up on the "beautiful-ass" modifier in the mouse-over title:
"New intensifiers", 8/16/2004
"The intensified crack of dawn", 6/7/2005
"Is is a prosodic-ass constraint?", 8/25/2011
"Can "[adjective]-ass" occur predicatively?", 11/18/2013
"Ignoble-ass citation practices", 11/12/2014
"A productive-ass suffix", 1/29/2018
"Compound intensifier of the week", 10/20/2024
ajay said,
January 5, 2026 @ 7:47 am
The sketch in question starts at 7:41
https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x2kgrv5
Brett said,
January 5, 2026 @ 8:55 am
That comic was actually posted on New Year's Day, and there haven't been any updates since. I wonder if Zach is sick.
Tom Ace said,
January 5, 2026 @ 8:57 am
To illustrate how some German verbs take either dative or accusative objects, one dictionary notes that kicking _dir_ in the ass is ambivalent about where the kick lands, whereas kicking _dich_ in the ass emphasizes which body part would be particularly effective to aim at.
from Knaurs grosses Wörterbuch der deutschen Sprache:
"Ich trete dir in den Hintern, wenn du das tust (ich bin so wütend, daß ich dir auf irgendeine Weise weh tue, wenn…); aber: ich werde dich in den Hintern treten (damit du hinfliegst, denn an diesem Körperteil wirkt der Tritt am besten)."
David L said,
January 5, 2026 @ 10:48 am
You might be amused the Finnish comedian Ismo's riff on the word 'ass.'
Bob Ladd said,
January 5, 2026 @ 12:51 pm
@Tom Ace: Nice example. Indirectly, it also illustrates that some German prepositions can take either the dative or the accusative, and that it isn't always obvious to a non-native observer which choice to make. Roughly speaking, in with dative indicates location and in with accusative indicates direction, but relating that distinction to English in vs. into is very misleading, because "ein Tritt in den Hintern" involves the accusative and nobody would say "a kick into the ass" in English. Similarly, you can translate English belongs in (as in "This belongs in the kitchen") with gehört in, but it also takes the accusative, and again, nobody would say "This belongs into the kitchen".