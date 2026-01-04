« previous post |

Sino-Platonic Papers is pleased to announce the publication of its three-hundred-and-seventy-eighth issue:



“A Study of Dunhuang Manuscript S.2614V, Mahāmaudgalyāyana Rescuing His Mother from the Underworld: Revisions and Textual Transmission,” by Ryu Takai.

ABSTRACT

The Transformation Text on Maudgalyāyana (Mulian bianwen 目連變文) narrates the story of the Buddhist disciple Maudgalyāyana (Mulian 目連) rescuing his mother, who had fallen into hell. This tale, revealed through the Dunhuang 敦煌 manuscripts, is a work of Chinese popular literature from the tenth century, with multiple extant manuscripts. This paper aims to elucidate how the story of Maudgalyāyana was received during that period by analyzing one such manuscript, S.2614V. Specifically, it focuses on three aspects: (1) revisions to the manuscript’s content, particularly through the pasting of a new sheet; (2) changes in manuscript ownership; and (3) the relationship between the text and the picture storytelling performance tradition. My discussion of these aspects is based on insights from directly examining the manuscript. The study not only provides a fresh understanding of the Transformation Text on Maudgalyāyana and Dunhuang manuscripts but also is significant in that it sheds light on textual transmission through a specific tenth-century manuscript.

Keywords: Dunhuang manuscripts, S.2614V, Transformation Text on Maudgalyāyana (Mulian bianwen), tenth century, manuscripts, textual transmission



VHM: The medieval genre of biànwén 變文 ("transformation texts") are of special significance for the history of Chinese literature because they are the first vernacular narratives in Chinese and to me personally because I spent the first twenty years of my career working on them.

