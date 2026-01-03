« previous post |

Sino-Platonic Papers is pleased to announce the publication of its three-hundred-and-seventy-sixth issue:



“The Many Voices of Silence: The Diverse Theories of the Ineffable Dao in the Zhuangzi,” by Ming SUN.

ABSTRACT

The theorization of ineffability is a central philosophical theme in the Zhuangzi, evident in its recurring mention and the diverse modes of its argumentation. However, attempts to extract a unified philosophy of language attributed to the single hand of Zhuang Zhou often overlook the text’s complexity and result in oversimplified conclusions. This paper analyzes three key discourses from “Qiwulun” (Discussion on Making All Things Equal 齊物論), “Tiandao” (The Way of Heaven 天道), and “Waiwu” (External Things 外物), arguing that the Zhuangzi presents fundamentally different critiques of language, each rooted in different ontological premises, employing varied rhetorical strategies, addressing specific audiences, and carrying unique significance in the intellectual history. By exploring the heterogeneity of its theories of ineffability, the paper shows that the Zhuangzi’s treatment of the ineffable dao is more complex than a mysterious assertion of the unspeakable and calls for a nuanced understanding of the role of language in conveying the ultimate truth.

Keywords: Pre-Qin Daoism; Zhuangzi; Philosophy of language; Ineffability; Epistemology; Word–Meaning Relationship



—–

All issues of Sino-Platonic Papers are available in full for no charge.

To view our catalog, visit http://www.sino-platonic.org/

Selected readings

Permalink