« previous post |

I was planning to write a post on this chain of phenomenal gas stations cum country / convenience stores (gives a new meaning to that expression), so was tickled when jhh beat me to mentioning it in this comment.

Several days ago, i visited one in the outskirts of Dallas. As per many things Texas, it was BIG. Outside, it had more than 80 pumps, and inside it had more than 80 cashiers. The store stretched on and on and on, longer than a football field. I felt like I was in a Star Wars space ship cantina. The store-station was equal to ten of our biggest Wawa station-stores, which I treasure. It had a parking lot that accommodated hundreds of cars.

They had an incredible amount of food / snacks and merchandise (clothing, furniture), all sorts of nuts and jerky, fudge, jams, and jellies. They even had cotton candy in various colors and flavors. I headed to the barbecue station ("Texas Round Up") that was smack dab in the middle of the gigantic building and ordered a medium size brisket sandwich. The manager of that section asked if I wanted my meat to be sliced or pulled or a combination. I ordered the latter and said, "May I have cheese on my sandwich?" The big manager replied, somewhat indignantly, but still politely, "We don't put cheese on our brisket". Ahem!

I could have stayed in that Buc-ee's for hours, but it was getting dark, and we needed to get home.

Selected readings

Permalink