The difficulty of Russian cursive
There are many hard things about learning Russian. This is one of the hardest.
Viseguy said,
January 2, 2026 @ 4:05 pm
These are rather extreme examples, but point taken. What the video doesn't show is the optional use of the line under 'ш' and over 'т' (cursive looks like 'm'), which enhances legibility.
I haven't been to Russia in decades, but I assume that cursive is on the decline there, as in the West, and for similar reasons. Can anyone confirm?