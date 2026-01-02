Origins of Japanese
« previous post | next post »
This makes a good match for Bob Ramsey's "The Japanese language and the Japanese people" (12/30/25).
Just how yuniku ユニク ("unique") is Japanese?
Selected readings
- "Circumspection, circumlocution, irresolution, and indecisiveness in Japanese" (1/11/22)
- "The birth of modern Japanese language and literature in the Literary Sinitic context" (3/20/21)
Jason said,
January 2, 2026 @ 12:59 pm
Hardly a new concept of course. Near-synonyms include "go-slow" (used to be a common form of industrial action in Australia), "time-serving", "minimum effort", "bare-compliance", and the "illusion of activity".
Philip Taylor said,
January 2, 2026 @ 1:14 pm
Possibly wrong thread, Jason ?