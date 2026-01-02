Hyperhomophonous hanzi
« previous post | next post »
Many people who don't have the slightest clue about how Chinese characters work have been snookered by the (in)famous Chinese "poem" that has 92 or 94 characters all pronounced "shi" (though in different tones). It's supposed to be a test of one's accuracy in mastering tones and is said to be intelligible when spoken aloud with the correct tones. Some people think it proves how profound Chinese characters are. In actuality, it proves absolutely nothing of value. Nobody talks like this.
Here it is, with explication and annotation: "Lion-Eating Poet in the Stone Den".
Unless you have endless amounts of time to waste, I would advise you to do no more than glance at it.
Since many hanziphiles are already familiar with the story about the lion-eating poet in the stone den, let's take a look at another "poem" of this sort to see just how easy it is to produce such drivel.
It's not an exaggeration — Chinese is just amazing!!! Listen to this poem where almost every word is pronounced "yu" (of course with different tones and meanings), yet it still tells a detailed and vivid story:— AL-fira 🇨🇳 (@UlyssesFinn) December 31, 2025
🔻🔻🔻🔻🔻
Yu Yu wanted to go fishing. He came to my house and found… pic.twitter.com/ZoIL9sDSGf
And here's yet another, all in syllables pronounced "ji" in one of the four tones.
BTW, "poems" like this would work better if pronounced in Cantonese, Southern Min, or some other topolect with a richer phonetic inventory than Mandarin, or Japanese or Korean, or Middle Sinitic or Old Sinitic, which likewise have greater phonetic differentiation among syllables.
Selected readings
- "Homophonophobia" (2/7/15)
- "Homophonic puns in Standard Chinese" (WP)
[Thanks to Hiroshi Kumamoto]
Philip Taylor said,
January 2, 2026 @ 11:40 am
Hmmm … The Wikipedia entry states that "only four syllables cover all the words of the poem" but when I look at their transcription of Hú Míngfù’s 1916 text, I find six distinct syllables : shí shì shī shǐ shè sì. Clearly I am missing something, but what ?
For reference, I repeat Wikipedia's transcription of Hú Míngfù’s 1916 text with one example of each of the six syllables I find underlined —
Philip Taylor said,
January 2, 2026 @ 11:42 am
D@mn — it would appear that <u> elements are not differentiated in this site’s rendering. Let me try again, this time using italicisation —
Jonathan Smith said,
January 2, 2026 @ 3:41 pm
Since four tones = four distinct syllables, English etc. parallels should also get four. Here's with three, giving the sense of what the above is like in Mandarin —
I buy Icee by icy sea.
I see Cici by icy sea; Cici see Icee by I.
Cici: "I eye Icee. Icee icy?" I: "Aye. See?"
Cici: "I see. Bye. I buy Icee." I: "Bye-bye."
Amazzbalz?
Re: southern languages etc., yes but the point is homophonous word parts. Now the point of the point to the various writers/users of such works… I'm not so sure.
Jonathan Smith said,
January 2, 2026 @ 4:00 pm
Wait for full AL-fira effect, you need a sophisticated-sounding translation in another language to make sure your dumb shit appears sophisticated. Thus adjusted slightly from chatgpt —
我在冰冷的海濱購買了一杯 Icee。
在冰冷的海邊，我看見了西西；西西也看見我身旁的 Icee。
西西問道：「我仔細端詳這杯 Icee。這杯 Icee 是否冰涼？」
我答道：「是的。看到了嗎？」
西西說：「我明白了。再見。我打算購買一杯 Icee。」
我答道：「再見。」