A little over a year ago, as I was running through the little town of Wamsutter (pop. 203) in southwest Wyoming, I was stunned when the attendants and clerks at the three gas stations there uniformly greeted me with a hearty "Welcome in!"

Last week, as I walked into a small store in the rural Dallas area, the shop assistant hailed me naturally with "welcome in!" I couldn't help but catch my breath and momentarily halt my pace, because I hadn't heard that interjection a single time in the Philadelphia area.

I asked my son, who lives outside of Dallas, how prevalent this expression is. He replied:

I would say it's fairly common.

Maybe 1 in 3 times one enters a restaurant or smaller store you hear that or a similar greeting

This only goes to show how accustomed we become to the niceties of habitual speech patterns.

