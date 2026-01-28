Dallas Dodecahedron Daze Days
« previous post | next post »
I recently spent a week at my son's campground in the countryside outside Dallas. While there, I was elated to espy a sizable dodecahedron made of twelve substantial wooden panels tightly wrapped in brown, buff leather. It had been constructed by a local artist about a dozen years ago.
Contemplating that cosmic shape, it brought back all those vibrant discussions of geometry, linguistics, and metaphysics from a year and a half ago. Esthetically and intellectually satisfying to commune with my old friend the dodecahedron, I fell into a reverie beneath those shaggy-scraggly-barked eastern red cedars that seemed to draw me up into their spreading branches that connected to the universe emanating from the dodecahedron that I held at my waist.
Selected readings
- "Roman dodecahedra between Southeast Asia and England, part 5" (6/7/24)
- "Roman dodecahedra between Southeast Asia and England, part 4" (6/5/24) — especially this extended, detailed comment by Brian Pellar
- "Roman dodecahedra between Southeast Asia and England, part 3" (5/24/24)
- "Roman dodecahedra between Southeast Asia and England, part 2" (5/12/24)
- "Roman dodecahedra between Southeast Asia and England" (4/30/24)
- "Wheat and word: astronomy and the origins of the alphabet" (3/15/24) — with references to seven substantial papers on this subject by Brian Pellar
- "The Alphabet and the Zodiac" (12/6/22)