TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — New Taipei City will reward registered residents with up to NT$4,000 (US$125) for passing the Hakka language proficiency exam next year, in an effort to encourage more people to learn and use Hakka.

CNA reported Thursday that anyone registered in the city who passes the exam next year can apply for the reward. Officials said the goal is to encourage more people to learn Hakka and use the language in daily life.

Under the plan, people who pass the basic level can receive NT$500, while those who pass the beginner level can receive NT$1,000. Rewards rise with each level, reaching NT$4,000 for those who pass the advanced test.

The city’s Hakka affairs department said language education is key to keeping culture alive. It said the program is open to all age groups and aims to encourage families and communities to use Hakka more often.

The department added that New Taipei is also promoting Hakka learning in schools and libraries. Free preparation classes for the beginner test will be offered from time to time, and exam dates will follow announcements by the Hakka Affairs Council.

This is one way to encourage people not to forget their Mother Tongue.