Sino-Platonic Papers is pleased to announce the publication of its three-hundred-and-seventy-fourth issue:



“Buddhism among the Sogdians: A Re-Evaluation,” by Todd Gibson.

ABSTRACT

It is commonly believed that Buddhism did not have a significant presence in pre-Islamic Sogdiana, and that Buddhism among the Sogdians was mostly present in their expatriate communities in China. It is further reckoned that Sogdian Buddhism was derived from and dependent on that of China in every respect. The present article demonstrates that this understanding of the situation fails to take into account a broader picture of the development of Buddhism in Inner Asia.

Keywords: Sogdian language (Eastern Iranian), Yaghnobi, Sogdian Buddhism, Inner Asian Buddhism, Sogdian Religion, History of Buddhism, Sogdians in China, Indian scripts, Khotan, geyi ("categorizing concepts")



