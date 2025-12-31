« previous post |

Random storefront in Taiwan:

Sorry this is belated. I've been having computer problems — passwords, user names, codes, etc. Once you're locked out, you can't try again for a specified period of time. Each time you try and fail, the amount of lockout time is punitively increased until it's an unconscionably long period. When you try to start all over, they want your new password to be long and complicated and arbitrary, but won't let you see what you're typing in — just a bunch of dots.

Woe was me!

[Thanks to Neil Kubler]

