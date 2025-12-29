Nontrivial script fail, part 2
Photograph from Neil Kubler of a sign in front of a gift shop in Penghu, Taiwan selling Pénghú wénshí 澎湖文石 ("Pescadores aragonite"); its name in Chinese, wénshí 文石 literally means "patterned stone", an apt characterization for this carbonate mineral which is favored by sculptors.
Detail of the sign focusing on a rare character that needs phonetic annotation:
The bopomofo ruby annotated character is yùn 韞 ("comprehend; comprise; consist of; embrace; involve; contain; hold in store; hide; conceal"). This character also has other pronunciations and meanings, for which see Wiktionary.
In the first part of this series (the photographic documentation for which also came from Neil Kubler) 14 years ago, I explain in great detail the need for such an ancillary tool and how it works.
