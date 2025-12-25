merry == brief?
« previous post |
From Middle English mery, merie, mirie, myrie, murie, murȝe, from Old English meriġe, miriġe, myriġe, myreġe, myrġe (“pleasing, agreeable; pleasant, sweet, delightful; melodious”), from Proto-West Germanic *murgī (“short, slow, leisurely”), from Proto-Germanic *murguz (“short, slow”), from Proto-Indo-European *mréǵʰus (“short”). Cognate with Scots mery, mirry (“merry”), Middle Dutch mergelijc (“pleasant, agreeable, joyful”), Norwegian dialectal myrjel (“small object, figurine”), Latin brevis (“short, small, narrow, shallow”), Ancient Greek βραχύς (brakhús, “short”). Doublet of brief.
The shift from "slow, leisurely" to "agreeable" is an easy one. And likewise the shift from the cause of happiness to the state of happiness — from the OED's sense I.1.a "Of an occupation, event, state, or condition: causing pleasure or happiness; pleasing, delightful" to sense II.4.1 "Full of animated enjoyment (in early use chiefly with reference to feasting or sporting); full of laughter or cheerfulness; joyous".
But the earlier shift from "short" to "slow" is less intuitive: short→long does match slow→fast, but matching brief with slow, not so much. There's a diminutive in the song "(Have Yourself) A Merry Little Christmas", but "Have yourself a brief little Christmas"? I don't think so.
So have a merry Christmas, of the calendrically designated duration!
N.B. According to genius.com,
“Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” is a song written in 1943 by Hugh Martin and Ralph Blane and introduced by Judy Garland in the 1944 MGM musical Meet Me in St. Louis. Frank Sinatra later recorded a version with modified lyrics. In 2007, ASCAP ranked it the third most performed Christmas song during the preceding five years that had been written by ASCAP members. In 2004 it finished at No. 76 in AFI’s 100 Years…100 Songs rankings of the top tunes in American cinema.
The 1944 Judy Garland version is here, and the original verging-on-tragic lyrics are here.
John From Cincinnati said,
December 25, 2025 @ 9:55 am
On the syndicated TV show Jeopardy! that aired December 24 2025, the Final Jeopardy answer in the category Holiday Songs was
Two of the three contestants correctly wrote
YouTube video here
Philip Taylor said,
December 25, 2025 @ 10:06 am
Forgive my obvious stupidity, John, but what exactly did you mean
"Correctly wrote" in answer to what question ?
Ed Rorie said,
December 25, 2025 @ 12:08 pm
Philip Taylor: on Jeopardy, contestants are provided with an answer, and the challenge is to guess the question that the answer answers.
Duncan said,
December 25, 2025 @ 12:20 pm
@ Philip Taylor
I suppose you must be in a region where Jeopardy! hasn't played or at least never became popular enough to have become the element of cultural literacy status it has attained here in the US, where it has been playing for well over half a century at this point. (Wikipedia says it originated in 1964! with the modern daily version from 1984.)
The missing cultural literacy bit is that Jeopardy has a well-known twist. From Wikipedia: "Rather than being given questions, contestants are instead given […] clues in the form of answers and they must [phrase] each response in the form of a question."
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jeopardy!
So stating the (now, supplied the missing cultural literacy) obvious, the participants were given the *answer* "… 'it may be your last' [which Judy Garland refused to sing, in the category of 'Holiday Songs']" and had to come up with the correct *question* to match that answer.
Philip Taylor said,
December 25, 2025 @ 12:30 pm
Ah, thank you both — all is now clear. I confess I am unaware of "Jeopardy", but that is probably because I voluntarily surrendered my television licence many years ago — it may well be shewn in this country, but I would be unaware if it was. But I am familiar with the format, of which the most famous version I know is "Tell me, Dr Presume, what is your middle initial ?". It doesn't exactly fit into what I now believe to be the Jeopardy format, but I think you will nonetheless get the idea …