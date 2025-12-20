« previous post |

This morning I received the following link without any accompanying explanation: link is embedded here. As soon as I started to read through the text, it seemed as though it were Hindi-Urdu, or some other northern Indic language, but it was so jumbled with English and jargon that I couldn't really make full sense of all that it was saying. Moreover, it was written in romanization, not Devanagri or Perso-Arabic. I had studied a summer of Hindi-Urdu about 60 years ago, but that was in the two native scripts, and I had become quite proficient in Nepali from having lived in the eastern Himalayas from 1965-67. Nepali was also written in Devanagari and was full of Indic cognates, but also had plenty of Persian and Arabic borrowings.

Not being able to read the entire romanized text, I asked my friend, Sunny Jhutti, who is from the nearby state of Punjab, where Punjabi is spoken and where Hindi, the national language, is widely familiar to most Punjabi speakers.

Sunny somehow figured out a way to get Google Translate to read the romanized text and, relying on that, came up with this relatively smooth English version:

PhD Admission 2026 in Uttar Pradesh is a strong opportunity for students who want to build their future in research and academics. Private, deemed, and state universities in Uttar Pradesh are offering PhD programs in subjects like Science, Engineering, Management, Commerce, Arts, Humanities, Education, and Law. The state's education ecosystem is growing rapidly, providing better exposure to research scholars.

The main focus of the PhD program is to develop research skills and in-depth knowledge of the subject. Universities in Uttar Pradesh provide experienced research guides, libraries, and academic support. Under PhD Admission Open 2026, the selection process is based on the university's rules, through entrance exams, interviews, or academic performance. Candidates qualified in NET or SET also get preference in several institutions.

For candidates who want to pursue a PhD in Uttar Pradesh, applying early is quite beneficial. Applying on time increases the chances of choosing a research area and supervisor. If you want to build a career in teaching, research, or the academic field, PhD Admission 2026 in Uttar Pradesh can be a practical and valuable option.

I still don't know what phrases like "apna future banana" ("their own future banana") mean.

