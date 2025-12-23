« previous post |

From Xinyi Ye:

I was on my way home from HKU (Hong Kong University) and was looking for a dinner place and found this handwritten menu:

(explanations and annotations below)

Xinyi is not a native of Hong Kong, but she has been living there long enough to know the folkways and even to be sufficiently familiar with the local lingo to be sensitive to the special flavor of the menu shorthand on display in the eateries there.

This signboard offers a cornucopia of delicious Hong Kong menu shorthand, starting with the first two items (N.B.: not all items on the board are distinctively Cantonese, but plenty of them are):

1. dòufù 豆付 (lit., "bean pay") for dòufu 豆腐 ("tofu; bean curd")

2. jiāndàn 煎旦 ("fried dawn") for jiāndàn 煎蛋 ("fried egg")

The last character of the title line of the menu, 歺, deserves special attention, which I shall devote to it in the fourth paragraph from the bottom of the post.

The board has a dazzling array of "Mandarin" (h.t. Kirinputra), Cantonese, and who knows what else. It even has an example of digraphia, mentioned in this recent comment on "Language reform and script reform" (12/16/25) and in numerous other LL posts.

One of my favorite items is no. 4, which is a Hakka dish that gives translators heebie jeebies when they get to huájī 滑雞*, which I've seen rendered variously as "smooth / silken / sliding / soy sauce chicken", etc.), but most often, it seems, exasperatedly as just "chicken", though frequently as "slippery chicken", as is the first item at :20 here. If you continue to watch this 2:06 video to the end, you will find a lot of entertaining discussion about some of the tens of colorful entries that are featured in the video.

*A perfect homophone of huájī 滑稽 (also pronounced gǔjī), an adjective meaning "funny; comic(al); amusing; humorous; ridiculous; antic; comical; buffoonery; farcicality; jocularity; waggery; clownery; jesting; pleasantry; droll; witty"; etc., etc. As a noun, huájī 滑稽 signifies (as per Wiktionary):

(historical) a type of ancient wine drinking vessel a type of comedic Chinese opera performed in Shanghai, Suzhou, and surrounding areas (Mainland China, Internet slang) the smug emoticon on Tieba



The smug emoticon on Tieba

Expanded form: huá tiānxià zhī dàjī 滑天下之大稽 ("to be comical; to be ridiculous; to be laughable", etc. By itself, huá means "slippery; cunning; comical", etc., tiānxià means "all under heaven", zhī has many meanings and functions, but here is an attributive / possessive marker; dà means "big; great; huge; large; major; wide", etc., means "bow to the ground; inspect; check". So the whole expanded idiom means "really funny; extremely ridiculous", etc.

Strangely enough, in Literary Sinitic of the first part of the 6th c. AD, huájī 滑稽 means "eloquent; articulate".

While I would not say that the handwriting on this board is elegant or exquisite, it does appear to me to be competent and confident.

Xinyi says that "it’s actually a whole other world of systems in Cantonese restaurants (which I go to every day now)." They have a very special shorthand system for food. She sent me screenshots of what it looks like. Hong Kong menu shorthand is very developed and very different from "Modern Standard Mandarin". Take a look at this article about it.

Xinyi says she grew up seeing the elderly like her grandparents using a fun mixture of traditional Chinese and èrjiǎnzì 二简字 ("second scheme for simplified characters"), which was never made official) for writing food names. For example, they write 歺 instead of 餐 ("to eat; meal" in their letters. What could be more central to culinary art and affairs than 歺/ 餐?

If you believe in the rationale / efficacy / purpose for the simplification of Chinese characters, there's no reason for not simplifying 餐. I say the same thing about jiāng 疆 ("border; boundary; frontier"), jiē 街 ("street"). and hundreds of other common, but overly complicated, characters.

Psst: I'm not a fan of systematically replacing traditional characters with simplified characters. On the other hand, if you are an advocate of simplification as being superior to traditional characters, then why not go whole hog on them?

I know the reformers who supported èrjiǎnzì 二简字 ("second scheme for simplified characters"), and can tell you that they were sorely disappointed that the government backed down ("wimped out") on them. Now China is betwixt and between on what to do with the sinographic writing system. I think they should have been brave and bold enough to go 三简字, 四简字, 五简字, and kept going till they saw what happened when all the unnecessarily complex characters were simplified. Perhaps they would have ended up with a nǚshū 女書 ("women's writing") streamlined syllabary.

Selected readings

"More Chinese menu shorthand" (12/16/25) — with plentiful bibliographical references in the previous posts

This comment to the previous post:

Through extreme simplification, rhomboidization, removal of semantophores / radicals, etc., the genius women of Jiangyong County, Hunan Province, south central China created a syllabary of less than a thousand symbols.

When the Chinese central government initially became aware of this phonetic script, they thought it was some sort of subversive cipher and treated it with great circumspection. During the 80s, I brought several practitioners of the script to America, around the same time I was introducing the Dungan phonetic script (written with the Cyrillic alphabet) to academia in America (many Language Log posts feature / mention Dungan).

