Several of my PRC M.A. students have told me that the following tool for the computation of dialect closeness has become quite popular in China:

fāngyán yīnxì xiāngsì dù cèshì 方言音系相似度測試 ("Dialect phonological similarity test"),V3.2.358

(source)

It became popular and widely spread in Chinese social media recently, as a simple tool/quiz that helps you to locate and clarify your local dialects/accents.

Just select pairs of characters that share the same initials, finals, and tones, respectively.

And the website will give you a result with related probability:

I did not find which person or group created this website or what academic source it was based on, but it seems to work pretty well.

[Thanks to Yizhi Geng, Diana Shuheng Zhang, and Xinyi Ye]

