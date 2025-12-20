Test for dialect relatedness: especially for Northeast topolect groupies
Several of my PRC M.A. students have told me that the following tool for the computation of dialect closeness has become quite popular in China:
fāngyán yīnxì xiāngsì dù cèshì 方言音系相似度測試 ("Dialect phonological similarity test"),V3.2.358
(source)
It became popular and widely spread in Chinese social media recently, as a simple tool/quiz that helps you to locate and clarify your local dialects/accents.
Just select pairs of characters that share the same initials, finals, and tones, respectively.
And the website will give you a result with related probability:
I did not find which person or group created this website or what academic source it was based on, but it seems to work pretty well.
[Thanks to Yizhi Geng, Diana Shuheng Zhang, and Xinyi Ye]